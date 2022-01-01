|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|First Crossing
|Blake Neely
|4:23
|2
|I’ll Always Be Looking For You
|Blake Neely
|1:17
|3
|Huff Duff
|Blake Neely
|6:35
|4
|From Beneath
|Blake Neely
|9:13
|5
|First Kill
|Blake Neely
|1:03
|6
|Distress Signal
|Blake Neely
|2:57
|7
|Nightfall Dangers
|Blake Neely
|4:47
|8
|Dog Watch
|Blake Neely
|1:01
|9
|Surrounded
|Blake Neely
|5:33
|10
|It’s Not Enough
|Blake Neely
|3:03
|11
|Here They Come
|Blake Neely
|2:14
|12
|Out of Depth
|Blake Neely
|2:26
|13
|Torpedoes
|Blake Neely
|6:10
|14
|Lost Souls
|Blake Neely
|4:27
|15
|Ships Passing In the Night
|Blake Neely
|3:10
|16
|Scrambled Message
|Blake Neely
|2:02
|17
|Bring Hell Down From On High
|Blake Neely
|6:51
|18
|But At What Cost?
|Blake Neely
|9:40