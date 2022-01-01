|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Painting the Van
|James Everett
|1:08
|2
|Obituary
|James Everett
|0:47
|3
|The Clean Shaven Man
|James Everett
|0:51
|4
|The Body
|James Everett
|0:37
|5
|The Hanging
|James Everett
|2:40
|6
|Leaving the Farm
|James Everett
|0:37
|7
|The Bar
|James Everett
|4:33
|8
|Forest Chase
|James Everett
|2:46
|9
|Donal Meets With Eamon
|James Everett
|1:58
|10
|Frankies Theme
|James Everett
|0:57
|11
|Donal & Kaja
|James Everett
|1:16
|12
|Bartoz & Kaja Reunion
|James Everett
|2:13
|13
|Following Trevor & the Trailer Park
|James Everett
|2:54
|14
|Finding Eamon
|James Everett
|1:45
|15
|Eamons Death
|James Everett
|4:11
|16
|The Grave
|James Everett
|2:16
|17
|It All Ends Here
|James Everett
|7:48
|18
|Bad Day for the Cut (Main Theme)
|James Everett
|2:04