Киноафиша Фильмы Плохой день, чтобы свести счеты Музыка из фильма «Плохой день, чтобы свести счеты» (2017)
Bad Day for the Cut Плохой день, чтобы свести счеты 2017 / Великобритания
6.5 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Плохой день, чтобы свести счеты» (2017)

Bad Day for the Cut (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bad Day for the Cut (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. James Everett
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Painting the Van James Everett 1:08
2 Obituary James Everett 0:47
3 The Clean Shaven Man James Everett 0:51
4 The Body James Everett 0:37
5 The Hanging James Everett 2:40
6 Leaving the Farm James Everett 0:37
7 The Bar James Everett 4:33
8 Forest Chase James Everett 2:46
9 Donal Meets With Eamon James Everett 1:58
10 Frankies Theme James Everett 0:57
11 Donal & Kaja James Everett 1:16
12 Bartoz & Kaja Reunion James Everett 2:13
13 Following Trevor & the Trailer Park James Everett 2:54
14 Finding Eamon James Everett 1:45
15 Eamons Death James Everett 4:11
16 The Grave James Everett 2:16
17 It All Ends Here James Everett 7:48
18 Bad Day for the Cut (Main Theme) James Everett 2:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Плохой день, чтобы свести счеты» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Плохой день, чтобы свести счеты» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
