|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Legend
|Nick Skachkov
|1:29
|2
|Bad Dream
|Nick Skachkov
|1:45
|3
|Beginning of Strange Things
|Nick Skachkov
|3:33
|4
|Everything Is Great
|Nick Skachkov
|1:19
|5
|Forget
|Nick Skachkov
|1:49
|6
|Forest
|Nick Skachkov
|1:46
|7
|The Gate
|Nick Skachkov
|2:19
|8
|Red Lines
|Nick Skachkov
|0:49
|9
|Sister Disappeared
|Nick Skachkov
|2:28
|10
|She Is Here
|Nick Skachkov
|1:47
|11
|Inside
|Nick Skachkov
|2:49
|12
|Do Not
|Nick Skachkov
|1:33
|13
|Another World
|Nick Skachkov
|3:39
|14
|Mom
|Nick Skachkov
|2:29
|15
|Please Go
|Nick Skachkov
|2:21
|16
|Seta
|Nick Skachkov
|1:28
|17
|Nothing Changed
|Nick Skachkov
|1:37
|18
|Remember
|Nick Skachkov
|2:00
|19
|Burn the Witch!
|Nick Skachkov
|2:12
|20
|Help Me
|Nick Skachkov
|1:51
|21
|Baba Yaga
|Nick Skachkov
|2:31
|22
|Out from This Place
|Nick Skachkov
|2:39