|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Film Stills
|Angelica Tavella, Sean Galloway / Angelica Tavella
|3:50
|2
|Not Personal
|Agatha Kaspar
|1:02
|3
|Wounded Bird
|Graham Nash
|2:15
|4
|Still Working Them
|Agatha Kaspar
|1:58
|5
|Magic Kids
|The Indians
|3:06
|6
|Lightning Crashes
|LIVE / Chad Gracey
|5:28
|7
|Not Gonna Go With Him
|Agatha Kaspar
|3:09
|8
|Someone To Be Reckoned With
|Agatha Kaspar
|1:54
|9
|Melt Away
|Galaxie 500
|4:41
|10
|Drama
|Agatha Kaspar
|1:07
|11
|Reflection
|Agatha Kaspar
|1:45
|12
|Sweat
|RY X / Ry Cuming
|4:02
|13
|I'm the Wrong Girl
|Agatha Kaspar
|0:58
|14
|The Last Drink
|Agatha Kaspar
|0:36
|15
|Always Broken
|Agatha Kaspar
|2:04
|16
|Somewhere Else
|The Indians
|5:35
|17
|Preservationists By Nature
|Agatha Kaspar
|1:10
|18
|It's Me Again
|Agatha Kaspar
|2:31
|19
|All the Buzz
|Agatha Kaspar
|6:21
|20
|Kodachrome Suite: Still Working Them / Drama / Reflection / Always Broken / Preservationists By Nature / It's Me Again
|Agatha Kaspar
|7:14