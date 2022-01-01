1 Film Stills Angelica Tavella, Sean Galloway / Angelica Tavella 3:50

2 Not Personal Agatha Kaspar 1:02

3 Wounded Bird Graham Nash 2:15

4 Still Working Them Agatha Kaspar 1:58

5 Magic Kids The Indians 3:06

6 Lightning Crashes LIVE / Chad Gracey 5:28

7 Not Gonna Go With Him Agatha Kaspar 3:09

8 Someone To Be Reckoned With Agatha Kaspar 1:54

9 Melt Away Galaxie 500 4:41

10 Drama Agatha Kaspar 1:07

11 Reflection Agatha Kaspar 1:45

12 Sweat RY X / Ry Cuming 4:02

13 I'm the Wrong Girl Agatha Kaspar 0:58

14 The Last Drink Agatha Kaspar 0:36

15 Always Broken Agatha Kaspar 2:04

16 Somewhere Else The Indians 5:35

17 Preservationists By Nature Agatha Kaspar 1:10

18 It's Me Again Agatha Kaspar 2:31

19 All the Buzz Agatha Kaspar 6:21