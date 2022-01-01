Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Кодахром Кодахром
Киноафиша Фильмы Кодахром Музыка из фильма «Кодахром» (2017)
Kodachrome Кодахром 2017 / США
6.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Кодахром» (2017)

Kodachrome (Music From the Netflix Original Film)
Kodachrome (Music From the Netflix Original Film) 20 композиций. Angelica Tavella, Sean Galloway, Agatha Kaspar, Graham Nash, The Indians, LIVE, Galaxie 500, RY X
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Film Stills Angelica Tavella, Sean Galloway / Angelica Tavella 3:50
2 Not Personal Agatha Kaspar 1:02
3 Wounded Bird Graham Nash 2:15
4 Still Working Them Agatha Kaspar 1:58
5 Magic Kids The Indians 3:06
6 Lightning Crashes LIVE / Chad Gracey 5:28
7 Not Gonna Go With Him Agatha Kaspar 3:09
8 Someone To Be Reckoned With Agatha Kaspar 1:54
9 Melt Away Galaxie 500 4:41
10 Drama Agatha Kaspar 1:07
11 Reflection Agatha Kaspar 1:45
12 Sweat RY X / Ry Cuming 4:02
13 I'm the Wrong Girl Agatha Kaspar 0:58
14 The Last Drink Agatha Kaspar 0:36
15 Always Broken Agatha Kaspar 2:04
16 Somewhere Else The Indians 5:35
17 Preservationists By Nature Agatha Kaspar 1:10
18 It's Me Again Agatha Kaspar 2:31
19 All the Buzz Agatha Kaspar 6:21
20 Kodachrome Suite: Still Working Them / Drama / Reflection / Always Broken / Preservationists By Nature / It's Me Again Agatha Kaspar 7:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Кодахром» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Кодахром» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
