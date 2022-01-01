|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Tree of Memory
|Картер Бёруэлл
|4:01
|2
|Birth
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:24
|3
|First Night
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:09
|4
|Cotchford Farm
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:55
|5
|The Object of My Affection (with Jimmie Grier) [78 rpm Version]
|The Boswell Sisters
|3:23
|6
|Toys and Stars
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:25
|7
|Into the Forest
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:00
|8
|Bear Hunt
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:59
|9
|Goes to Town in a Golden Gown
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:08
|10
|To the Zoo
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:56
|11
|Balloons
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:50
|12
|Snowfall, Snowrise
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:27
|13
|A Man and His Dream
|Al Bowlly / James Monaco
|3:25
|14
|Drawing Pooh
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:34
|15
|I'm Billy Moon, and I'll Be Back Soon
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:58
|16
|When We Were Young
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:47
|17
|The People a Person Loves
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:39
|18
|Fame
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:37
|19
|Tea with Christopher Robin
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:24
|20
|Keep Your Memories
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:27
|21
|Down the Stairs, Nobody Cares
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:54
|22
|Not Another Word
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:31
|23
|Private Milne
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:20
|24
|Billy Leaves
|Картер Бёруэлл
|5:35
|25
|Well, if It Isn't Billy Moon
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:16
|26
|Home, I Should Think
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:10