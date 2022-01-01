Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Прощай, Кристофер Робин Прощай, Кристофер Робин
Киноафиша Фильмы Прощай, Кристофер Робин Музыка из фильма «Прощай, Кристофер Робин» (2017)
Goodbye Christopher Robin Прощай, Кристофер Робин 2017 / США
7.4 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Прощай, Кристофер Робин» (2017)

Goodbye Christopher Robin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Goodbye Christopher Robin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Картер Бёруэлл, The Boswell Sisters, Al Bowlly
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Tree of Memory Картер Бёруэлл 4:01
2 Birth Картер Бёруэлл 1:24
3 First Night Картер Бёруэлл 2:09
4 Cotchford Farm Картер Бёруэлл 1:55
5 The Object of My Affection (with Jimmie Grier) [78 rpm Version] The Boswell Sisters 3:23
6 Toys and Stars Картер Бёруэлл 1:25
7 Into the Forest Картер Бёруэлл 3:00
8 Bear Hunt Картер Бёруэлл 1:59
9 Goes to Town in a Golden Gown Картер Бёруэлл 1:08
10 To the Zoo Картер Бёруэлл 1:56
11 Balloons Картер Бёруэлл 0:50
12 Snowfall, Snowrise Картер Бёруэлл 2:27
13 A Man and His Dream Al Bowlly / James Monaco 3:25
14 Drawing Pooh Картер Бёруэлл 2:34
15 I'm Billy Moon, and I'll Be Back Soon Картер Бёруэлл 1:58
16 When We Were Young Картер Бёруэлл 0:47
17 The People a Person Loves Картер Бёруэлл 1:39
18 Fame Картер Бёруэлл 3:37
19 Tea with Christopher Robin Картер Бёруэлл 3:24
20 Keep Your Memories Картер Бёруэлл 3:27
21 Down the Stairs, Nobody Cares Картер Бёруэлл 0:54
22 Not Another Word Картер Бёруэлл 1:31
23 Private Milne Картер Бёруэлл 1:20
24 Billy Leaves Картер Бёруэлл 5:35
25 Well, if It Isn't Billy Moon Картер Бёруэлл 3:16
26 Home, I Should Think Картер Бёруэлл 2:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Прощай, Кристофер Робин» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Прощай, Кристофер Робин» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
