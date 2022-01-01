|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Let's Go Crazy
|Prince & The Revolution / Prince
|4:40
|2
|Take Me With U
|Prince & The Revolution / Prince
|3:54
|3
|The Beautiful Ones
|Prince & The Revolution / Prince
|5:14
|4
|Computer Blue
|Prince & The Revolution / Wendy Melvoin
|4:00
|5
|Darling Nikki
|Prince & The Revolution / Prince
|4:14
|6
|When Doves Cry
|Prince & The Revolution / Prince
|5:53
|7
|I Would Die 4 U
|Prince & The Revolution / Prince
|2:59
|8
|Baby I'm a Star
|Prince & The Revolution / Prince
|4:24
|9
|Purple Rain
|Prince & The Revolution / Prince
|8:41