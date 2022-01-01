Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Пурпурный дождь Пурпурный дождь
Пурпурный дождь Музыка из фильма «Пурпурный дождь» (1984)
Purple Rain Пурпурный дождь 1984 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Пурпурный дождь» (1984)

Purple Rain (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Purple Rain (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 9 композиций. Prince & The Revolution
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Let's Go Crazy Prince & The Revolution / Prince 4:40
2 Take Me With U Prince & The Revolution / Prince 3:54
3 The Beautiful Ones Prince & The Revolution / Prince 5:14
4 Computer Blue Prince & The Revolution / Wendy Melvoin 4:00
5 Darling Nikki Prince & The Revolution / Prince 4:14
6 When Doves Cry Prince & The Revolution / Prince 5:53
7 I Would Die 4 U Prince & The Revolution / Prince 2:59
8 Baby I'm a Star Prince & The Revolution / Prince 4:24
9 Purple Rain Prince & The Revolution / Prince 8:41
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пурпурный дождь» (1984) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пурпурный дождь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
