|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Love My People
|Crown And The M.O.B.
|3:52
|2
|We Just Came To Party (feat. André Winn Jr p/k/a Graze)
|Crown And The M.O.B.
|3:16
|3
|Sam Huff's Flying Raging Machine (Instrumental)
|Lettuce / Adam Smirnoff
|3:25
|4
|Mama Said Knock You Out (Sam Wilkes Remix)
|LL Cool J / Marlon Williams
|4:25
|5
|Spanking Out Horns
|Crown And The M.O.B. / John Nau
|3:21
|6
|Kids In the Hood (feat. Chali 2na)
|The M.O.B.
|1:00
|7
|Kodiac Jam (Grain Zero Remix / Instrumental)
|Mash & Munkee
|2:25
|8
|Gz and Hustlas
|Snoop Doggy Dogg / Don Blackman
|3:53
|9
|Save My Job
|Andrew Feltenstein, John Nau / John Nau
|0:43
|10
|Woke Up This Morning (Chosen One Mix)
|A3 / Jake Black
|4:05
|11
|The Moment
|X5s / Vincent Alfieri
|2:52
|12
|Gathering the Players Score
|Andrew Feltenstein, John Nau / Brian Chapman
|1:33
|13
|Love My People (Remix By Dave Aude)
|Crown And The M.O.B.
|3:24