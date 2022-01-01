|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Pop Star
|Cat Stevens / Yusuf Islam
|4:13
|2
|Welcome To Afghanistan
|Marcelo Zarvos
|5:41
|3
|Torch
|Isa Machine, LP
|3:47
|4
|Trouble
|Leem Lubany / Yusuf Islam
|1:17
|5
|Pashtun Warrior
|Jalal El Allouli, Youness, Adil Meriouch / Wolfgang Funk
|2:07
|6
|Jump Into the Fire
|Nilsson / Harry Nilsson
|3:35
|7
|Wild World
|Leem Lubany / Yusuf Islam
|3:46
|8
|Bitch
|Zooey Deschanel / Shelly Peiken
|4:15
|9
|Knockin' On Heaven's Door
|Bob Dylan
|2:30
|10
|The 4 Sacred Bonds
|Marcelo Zarvos
|5:26
|11
|Peace Train
|Leem Lubany / Yusuf Islam
|4:26
|12
|Smoke On the Water
|Билл Мюррей / Ian Paice
|1:32