Рок на Востоке
Rock the Kasbah Рок на Востоке 2015 / США
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Рок на Востоке» (2015)

Rock the Kasbah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Rock the Kasbah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Cat Stevens, Marcelo Zarvos, Isa Machine, LP, Leem Lubany, Jalal El Allouli, Youness, Adil Meriouch, Nilsson, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Dylan, Билл Мюррей
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Pop Star Cat Stevens / Yusuf Islam 4:13
2 Welcome To Afghanistan Marcelo Zarvos 5:41
3 Torch Isa Machine, LP 3:47
4 Trouble Leem Lubany / Yusuf Islam 1:17
5 Pashtun Warrior Jalal El Allouli, Youness, Adil Meriouch / Wolfgang Funk 2:07
6 Jump Into the Fire Nilsson / Harry Nilsson 3:35
7 Wild World Leem Lubany / Yusuf Islam 3:46
8 Bitch Zooey Deschanel / Shelly Peiken 4:15
9 Knockin' On Heaven's Door Bob Dylan 2:30
10 The 4 Sacred Bonds Marcelo Zarvos 5:26
11 Peace Train Leem Lubany / Yusuf Islam 4:26
12 Smoke On the Water Билл Мюррей / Ian Paice 1:32
Доступен список песен из фильма «Рок на Востоке» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Рок на Востоке» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
