|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:52
|2
|Hotels
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:34
|3
|Pickups and Deliveries
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:59
|4
|Pat Nailed It
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:38
|5
|SDS Corporate Office
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:18
|6
|Pat-Bot 3000
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:58
|7
|Pat-Bot Into Service
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:44
|8
|Sara Needs To Talk
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:07
|9
|Scooter Chase
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:34
|10
|Greendale Into Action
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:08
|11
|Megalomaniac
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:18
|12
|Pat Alone
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:07
|13
|Oh No
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:09
|14
|Postman Pat is Back
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:56
|15
|Rooftops and Cat-Bot
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:07
|16
|Pat’s a Robot
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:23
|17
|What’s Important
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:09
|18
|Robot Takeover and Defeat
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:50
|19
|Sara Arrives
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|0:55