Почтальон Пэт Почтальон Пэт
Музыка из мультфильма «Почтальон Пэт» (2014)
Postman Pat: The Movie Почтальон Пэт 2014 / Великобритания
5.7 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из мультфильма «Почтальон Пэт» (2014)

Postman Pat: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Postman Pat: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Rupert Gregson-Williams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:52
2 Hotels Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:34
3 Pickups and Deliveries Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:59
4 Pat Nailed It Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:38
5 SDS Corporate Office Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:18
6 Pat-Bot 3000 Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:58
7 Pat-Bot Into Service Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:44
8 Sara Needs To Talk Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:07
9 Scooter Chase Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:34
10 Greendale Into Action Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:08
11 Megalomaniac Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:18
12 Pat Alone Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:07
13 Oh No Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:09
14 Postman Pat is Back Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:56
15 Rooftops and Cat-Bot Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:07
16 Pat’s a Robot Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:23
17 What’s Important Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:09
18 Robot Takeover and Defeat Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:50
19 Sara Arrives Rupert Gregson-Williams 0:55
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Почтальон Пэт» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Почтальон Пэт» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
