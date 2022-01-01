|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|No More Fear
|Max Richter
|1:05
|2
|Prelude
|Max Richter
|1:54
|3
|Love and Imagination
|Max Richter
|2:43
|4
|Pools of Gold
|Max Richter
|1:42
|5
|Never Did Run Smooth
|Max Richter
|1:41
|6
|The Triumph of Time
|Max Richter
|1:27
|7
|Each Others Minds
|Max Richter
|2:00
|8
|The Rising of the Sun
|Max Richter
|2:37
|9
|Anathemata
|Max Richter
|1:38
|10
|Departed
|Max Richter
|1:27
|11
|Action at a Distance
|Max Richter
|1:08
|12
|Realities
|Max Richter
|1:08
|13
|A Duet for Three
|Max Richter
|1:42
|14
|These I Send to You
|Max Richter
|2:34
|15
|Before the Ending of the Day
|Max Richter
|1:18
|16
|The Chambers of the Heart
|Max Richter
|0:57
|17
|Vergissmeinnicht
|Max Richter
|5:12
|18
|Mantegna / Entropy
|Max Richter
|0:55
|19
|Returning over the Nightmare Ground
|Max Richter
|2:53
|20
|Et In Terra Pax
|Max Richter
|2:04
|21
|I Will Not Forget You
|Max Richter
|3:56