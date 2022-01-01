Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Testament of Youth Воспоминания о будущем 2014 / Великобритания
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Воспоминания о будущем» (2014)

Testament of Youth (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Testament of Youth (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Max Richter
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 No More Fear Max Richter 1:05
2 Prelude Max Richter 1:54
3 Love and Imagination Max Richter 2:43
4 Pools of Gold Max Richter 1:42
5 Never Did Run Smooth Max Richter 1:41
6 The Triumph of Time Max Richter 1:27
7 Each Others Minds Max Richter 2:00
8 The Rising of the Sun Max Richter 2:37
9 Anathemata Max Richter 1:38
10 Departed Max Richter 1:27
11 Action at a Distance Max Richter 1:08
12 Realities Max Richter 1:08
13 A Duet for Three Max Richter 1:42
14 These I Send to You Max Richter 2:34
15 Before the Ending of the Day Max Richter 1:18
16 The Chambers of the Heart Max Richter 0:57
17 Vergissmeinnicht Max Richter 5:12
18 Mantegna / Entropy Max Richter 0:55
19 Returning over the Nightmare Ground Max Richter 2:53
20 Et In Terra Pax Max Richter 2:04
21 I Will Not Forget You Max Richter 3:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Воспоминания о будущем» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Воспоминания о будущем» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
