|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Drive Hard
|Bryce Jacobs
|1:11
|2
|Let's Drive
|Bryce Jacobs
|1:49
|3
|Cafe Twist
|Bryce Jacobs
|0:34
|4
|Bank Robbery
|Bryce Jacobs
|4:38
|5
|Bitter Scar ("Drive Hard" Version)
|Bryce Jacobs, Hart Steen / Hart Steen
|3:07
|6
|The Organization
|Bryce Jacobs
|1:52
|7
|SUV Chase
|Bryce Jacobs
|1:29
|8
|The Story
|Bryce Jacobs
|3:03
|9
|Here For the Reception
|Bryce Jacobs
|3:42
|10
|When Things Go Pop
|Bryce Jacobs, Anthony Snape, Satnam Ramgotra / Anthony Snape
|1:04
|11
|Glass of Persuasion
|Jake Glenn Tribe / Jake Glenn
|2:58
|12
|Lonely Guitar Down the Street Now on Random FM
|Bryce Jacobs
|2:45
|13
|Sunday
|Anthony Snape, Matt Fell, Michael Carpenter / Anthony Snape
|5:29
|14
|Iron Come
|Bryce Jacobs, Anthony Snape, Satnam Ramgotra / Anthony Snape
|2:50
|15
|Shoot Out
|Bryce Jacobs
|0:52
|16
|This Is All Your Fault!
|Bryce Jacobs
|2:13
|17
|Swamp Road
|Bryce Jacobs
|5:53
|18
|Golden Sunset Intro
|Bryce Jacobs
|2:14
|19
|Golden Sunset
|Bryce Jacobs, Mark Spiteri, Daniel Kell / Bryce Jacobs
|3:55