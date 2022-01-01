1 Drive Hard Bryce Jacobs 1:11

2 Let's Drive Bryce Jacobs 1:49

3 Cafe Twist Bryce Jacobs 0:34

4 Bank Robbery Bryce Jacobs 4:38

5 Bitter Scar ("Drive Hard" Version) Bryce Jacobs, Hart Steen / Hart Steen 3:07

6 The Organization Bryce Jacobs 1:52

7 SUV Chase Bryce Jacobs 1:29

8 The Story Bryce Jacobs 3:03

9 Here For the Reception Bryce Jacobs 3:42

10 When Things Go Pop Bryce Jacobs, Anthony Snape, Satnam Ramgotra / Anthony Snape 1:04

11 Glass of Persuasion Jake Glenn Tribe / Jake Glenn 2:58

12 Lonely Guitar Down the Street Now on Random FM Bryce Jacobs 2:45

13 Sunday Anthony Snape, Matt Fell, Michael Carpenter / Anthony Snape 5:29

14 Iron Come Bryce Jacobs, Anthony Snape, Satnam Ramgotra / Anthony Snape 2:50

15 Shoot Out Bryce Jacobs 0:52

16 This Is All Your Fault! Bryce Jacobs 2:13

17 Swamp Road Bryce Jacobs 5:53

18 Golden Sunset Intro Bryce Jacobs 2:14