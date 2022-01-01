|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Titles
|Kreng
|2:54
|2
|You Are so F****n' Ugly'
|Kreng
|1:18
|3
|Rick's Tape
|Kreng
|3:18
|4
|Dink Spreads the Virus
|Kreng
|0:37
|5
|Mr. Simms Attacked
|Kreng
|0:55
|6
|Oh Look, Carnage!
|Kreng
|1:35
|7
|Wade Leads the Way
|Kreng
|2:22
|8
|The Playground
|Kreng
|3:06
|9
|Racer and Emily
|Kreng
|1:38
|10
|Dink's Death
|Kreng
|0:51
|11
|We're All Gonna Die, Aren't We?'
|Kreng
|1:54
|12
|Trike Girl
|Kreng
|1:57
|13
|The Candy Machine
|Kreng
|4:04
|14
|The Kiss
|Kreng
|2:02
|15
|Suiting Up
|Kreng
|2:21
|16
|The Battle
|Kreng
|2:55
|17
|Patriot's Attack
|Kreng
|1:22
|18
|Danville
|Kreng
|3:13
|19
|Wandering in the Dark
|Kreng
|1:04
|20
|Carnival
|Kreng
|0:52
|21
|Finale
|Kreng
|2:09
|22
|End Credits
|Kreng
|4:05