|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hard to Handle
|Possum Creek / Otis Redding
|2:04
|2
|I'm Leaving You
|Michael Andrews
|0:40
|3
|Light This Candle
|Michael Andrews
|1:04
|4
|Leaving Lake
|Michael Andrews
|0:41
|5
|Tammy Bobby
|Michael Andrews
|0:46
|6
|Vending Machine
|Michael Andrews
|1:06
|7
|Liquor Store
|Michael Andrews
|0:47
|8
|Stick Up
|Michael Andrews
|1:30
|9
|Topper Jack's Getaway
|Michael Andrews
|0:27
|10
|Bring Back the Dough
|Michael Andrews
|1:39
|11
|Mission Accomplished
|Michael Andrews
|0:42
|12
|John Henry
|Possum Creek / Народные
|2:56
|13
|Light This Candle Again
|Michael Andrews
|1:19
|14
|Harsh Words
|Michael Andrews
|0:49
|15
|I Think I Know What You Mean
|Michael Andrews
|2:04
|16
|Grandma's Dead
|Michael Andrews
|1:21
|17
|Brookview Breakout
|Michael Andrews
|1:03
|18
|Niagara Falls
|Michael Andrews
|2:53