Metallica: Сквозь невозможное Metallica: Сквозь невозможное
Музыка из фильма «Metallica: Сквозь невозможное» (2013)
Metallica Through the Never Metallica: Сквозь невозможное 2013 / США
7.8 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Metallica: Сквозь невозможное» (2013)

Metallica Through the Never (Music From the Motion Picture)
Metallica Through the Never (Music From the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Ennio Morricone, Metallica
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Ecstasy of Gold Ennio Morricone 2:01
2 Creeping Death (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 6:19
3 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 4:40
4 Fuel (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 3:57
5 Ride the Lightning (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 6:54
6 One (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 8:25
7 The Memory Remains (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 5:43
8 Wherever I May Roam (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 6:18
9 Cyanide (Live) Metallica / Robert Trujillo 7:01
10 ...And Justice For All (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 9:18
11 Master of Puppets (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 8:25
12 Battery (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 5:14
13 Nothing Else Matters (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 7:22
14 Enter Sandman (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 6:22
15 Hit the Lights (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 4:40
16 Orion (Live) Metallica / Lars Ulrich 8:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Metallica: Сквозь невозможное» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Metallica: Сквозь невозможное» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
