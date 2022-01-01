|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Ecstasy of Gold
|Ennio Morricone
|2:01
|2
|Creeping Death (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|6:19
|3
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|4:40
|4
|Fuel (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|3:57
|5
|Ride the Lightning (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|6:54
|6
|One (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|8:25
|7
|The Memory Remains (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|5:43
|8
|Wherever I May Roam (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|6:18
|9
|Cyanide (Live)
|Metallica / Robert Trujillo
|7:01
|10
|...And Justice For All (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|9:18
|11
|Master of Puppets (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|8:25
|12
|Battery (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|5:14
|13
|Nothing Else Matters (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|7:22
|14
|Enter Sandman (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|6:22
|15
|Hit the Lights (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|4:40
|16
|Orion (Live)
|Metallica / Lars Ulrich
|8:27