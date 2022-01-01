|1
|I Suppose That Was a Prayer
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|1:27
|2
|Act of the Apostle
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|2:37
|3
|I Dumped You First
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|1:38
|4
|Pretty When the Wind Blows
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|1:17
|5
|I Know I Have to Eat
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|1:19
|6
|God Help the Girl
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|3:14
|7
|The Psychiatrist Is In
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|2:50
|8
|The God of Music
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|0:39
|9
|If You Could Speak
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|2:17
|10
|The Catwalk of the Dukes
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|0:38
|11
|Perfection as a Hipster
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|3:37
|12
|F**k This Sh*t
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|2:31
|13
|Pretty Even in the Rub
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|2:33
|14
|A Loving Kind of Boy
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|2:08
|15
|What Do You Want This Band to Sound Like?
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|0:54
|16
|Come Monday Night
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|2:38
|17
|Collective Idiocy
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|0:22
|18
|I'm Not Rich
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|2:00
|19
|I'll Have to Dance with Cassie
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|3:43
|20
|Stalinist Russia
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|0:47
|21
|Baby's Just Waiting
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|3:00
|22
|Patrick Whistle
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|1:14
|23
|Musician, Please Take Heed
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|3:54
|24
|I Just Want Your Jeans
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|3:26
|25
|Invisible
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|1:34
|26
|The World's Last Cassette
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|0:27
|27
|Down and Dusky Blonde
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|4:05
|28
|Dress up in You
|God Help the Girl / Stuart Murdoch
|4:24