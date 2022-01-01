|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Intro
|Gast Waltzing
|1:57
|2
|Titles
|Gast Waltzing
|0:47
|3
|Celtic Monk
|Gast Waltzing
|2:23
|4
|Coming Home
|Gast Waltzing
|3:16
|5
|Village Cabillo
|Gast Waltzing
|2:04
|6
|Dragon Horn
|Gast Waltzing
|0:49
|7
|Search Loona
|Gast Waltzing
|1:22
|8
|Battle of the Pics
|Gast Waltzing
|3:36
|9
|George and the King
|Gast Waltzing
|1:54
|10
|Cave
|Gast Waltzing
|2:56
|11
|Meet Princess
|Gast Waltzing
|3:09
|12
|Egg Roll
|Gast Waltzing
|1:35
|13
|Hunt Cabillo
|Gast Waltzing
|2:30
|14
|Monastery
|Gast Waltzing
|1:23
|15
|George Sad
|Gast Waltzing
|2:02
|16
|Kidnap
|Gast Waltzing
|0:56
|17
|Rescue Princess
|Gast Waltzing
|3:21
|18
|Heroes
|Gast Waltzing
|1:50
|19
|Battle and Birth
|Gast Waltzing
|3:47
|20
|Last Battle
|Gast Waltzing
|4:57
|21
|The Dragon
|Gast Waltzing
|1:09
|22
|George and the Dragon
|Gast Waltzing
|3:58
|23
|Last Ride
|Gast Waltzing
|1:20
|24
|Love
|Gast Waltzing
|1:39
|25
|It Will Always Be You
|Gast Waltzing
|5:30