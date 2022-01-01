|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|Eef Barzelay
|1:45
|2
|Fight Song Melodies
|Eef Barzelay
|3:32
|3
|Battle Hymn On Uke
|Eef Barzelay
|0:19
|4
|Hal Running
|Eef Barzelay
|1:32
|5
|The Blob
|David Garland, Guy Klucevsek
|3:08
|6
|Promise of Love
|Eef Barzelay
|3:22
|7
|Blister In the Sun
|Houfei Yang, Sam Matthews
|0:16
|8
|Blister In the Sun
|Violent Femmes
|2:24
|9
|Do You Love Me?
|Eef Barzelay
|3:21
|10
|Down and Dirty
|Eef Barzelay
|0:35
|11
|Kiss Off
|Violent Femmes
|2:51
|12
|After the Cello
|Eef Barzelay
|1:03
|13
|Bus to Hazlet
|Eef Barzelay
|1:18
|14
|Boy Ghost
|Eef Barzelay
|1:11
|15
|Welcome to Trenton
|Eef Barzelay
|0:39
|16
|I Love the Unknown
|Eef Barzelay
|2:43
|17
|Walk and Talk
|Eef Barzelay
|2:14
|18
|Battle Hymn of the Republic
|Eef Barzelay
|4:15
|19
|Failed to Open
|Eef Barzelay
|2:52
|20
|Demo Medley
|Eef Barzelay
|2:19
|21
|Girls Don't Care
|Eef Barzelay
|3:16