Гранит науки Гранит науки
Киноафиша Фильмы Гранит науки Музыка из фильма «Гранит науки» (2007)
Rocket Science Гранит науки 2007 / США
6.6 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Гранит науки» (2007)

Rocket Science (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Rocket Science (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 21 композиция. Eef Barzelay, David Garland, Guy Klucevsek, Houfei Yang, Sam Matthews, Violent Femmes
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Eef Barzelay 1:45
2 Fight Song Melodies Eef Barzelay 3:32
3 Battle Hymn On Uke Eef Barzelay 0:19
4 Hal Running Eef Barzelay 1:32
5 The Blob David Garland, Guy Klucevsek 3:08
6 Promise of Love Eef Barzelay 3:22
7 Blister In the Sun Houfei Yang, Sam Matthews 0:16
8 Blister In the Sun Violent Femmes 2:24
9 Do You Love Me? Eef Barzelay 3:21
10 Down and Dirty Eef Barzelay 0:35
11 Kiss Off Violent Femmes 2:51
12 After the Cello Eef Barzelay 1:03
13 Bus to Hazlet Eef Barzelay 1:18
14 Boy Ghost Eef Barzelay 1:11
15 Welcome to Trenton Eef Barzelay 0:39
16 I Love the Unknown Eef Barzelay 2:43
17 Walk and Talk Eef Barzelay 2:14
18 Battle Hymn of the Republic Eef Barzelay 4:15
19 Failed to Open Eef Barzelay 2:52
20 Demo Medley Eef Barzelay 2:19
21 Girls Don't Care Eef Barzelay 3:16
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гранит науки» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гранит науки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
