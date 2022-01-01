|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|(Walkin' Through The) Sleepy City
|The Parting Gifts / Keith Richards
|1:58
|2
|The Ballad of Wallace and Chantry
|A.C. Newman
|2:29
|3
|At the Movies, in the Changing Room
|A.C. Newman
|2:10
|4
|Just Walking to the Dress Shop
|A.C. Newman
|2:49
|5
|Hospital Happiness
|A.C. Newman
|1:18
|6
|Into Giants
|Patrick Watson
|4:29
|7
|Dropping Chantry Off
|A.C. Newman
|1:29
|8
|Beach Bummer
|A.C. Newman
|2:08
|9
|Chantry's Ticket
|A.C. Newman
|1:24
|10
|(Oh No! Not) The Beast Day
|Marsha Hunt / Народные
|3:15
|11
|Making a List
|A.C. Newman
|1:34
|12
|Last Minute Travel Plans
|A.C. Newman
|0:59
|13
|Punched out in Dublin
|A.C. Newman
|1:21
|14
|Booking It Back
|A.C. Newman
|2:52
|15
|Diner Drag
|A.C. Newman
|1:33
|16
|Packing with Dalia
|A.C. Newman
|1:09
|17
|Let's Get High
|Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros / Alex Ebert
|6:30