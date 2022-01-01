Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
What If Дружба и никакого секса? 2013 / Канада / Ирландия
Музыка из фильма «Дружба и никакого секса?» (2013)

What If (The F Word) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
What If (The F Word) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 17 композиций. The Parting Gifts, A.C. Newman, Patrick Watson, Marsha Hunt, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 (Walkin' Through The) Sleepy City The Parting Gifts / Keith Richards 1:58
2 The Ballad of Wallace and Chantry A.C. Newman 2:29
3 At the Movies, in the Changing Room A.C. Newman 2:10
4 Just Walking to the Dress Shop A.C. Newman 2:49
5 Hospital Happiness A.C. Newman 1:18
6 Into Giants Patrick Watson 4:29
7 Dropping Chantry Off A.C. Newman 1:29
8 Beach Bummer A.C. Newman 2:08
9 Chantry's Ticket A.C. Newman 1:24
10 (Oh No! Not) The Beast Day Marsha Hunt / Народные 3:15
11 Making a List A.C. Newman 1:34
12 Last Minute Travel Plans A.C. Newman 0:59
13 Punched out in Dublin A.C. Newman 1:21
14 Booking It Back A.C. Newman 2:52
15 Diner Drag A.C. Newman 1:33
16 Packing with Dalia A.C. Newman 1:09
17 Let's Get High Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros / Alex Ebert 6:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дружба и никакого секса?» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дружба и никакого секса?» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
