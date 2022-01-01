Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Верзила Верзила
The Tall Man Верзила 2012 / США / Канада
6.7 Оцените
16 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Верзила» (2012)

The Tall Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Tall Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Joel Douek, Todd Bryanton, George Acogny, Dale Williams, Pascal Laugier, Christopher Young
1 Opening Joel Douek 1:46
2 Julia Chases the Tall Man Todd Bryanton 2:25
3 The Tall Man Reveals Todd Bryanton 1:25
4 The Dog Attack Todd Bryanton 2:22
5 The Truck Todd Bryanton 2:10
6 In the Forest Todd Bryanton 1:58
7 Looking for David Todd Bryanton 2:20
8 Flashbacks Todd Bryanton 4:06
9 We Got Too Comfortable Joel Douek 2:50
10 There Is No Tall Man Todd Bryanton 2:11
11 Miss Johnson Joel Douek 1:36
12 Running Away Todd Bryanton 2:34
13 A New Life Joel Douek 3:16
14 Playing the Castle George Acogny 1:15
15 End Credits Todd Bryanton 4:28
16 Hmm Lose'n Everythang Dale Williams 1:09
17 Tall Man Lullaby Pascal Laugier 0:45
18 Dead? Christopher Young 4:39
19 Where Are They Now? Christopher Young 3:14
20 The Invisible Children Christopher Young 5:52
21 Silent Blessing Christopher Young 4:40
22 Tall Man Christopher Young 2:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Верзила» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Верзила» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
