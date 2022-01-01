|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|Joel Douek
|1:46
|2
|Julia Chases the Tall Man
|Todd Bryanton
|2:25
|3
|The Tall Man Reveals
|Todd Bryanton
|1:25
|4
|The Dog Attack
|Todd Bryanton
|2:22
|5
|The Truck
|Todd Bryanton
|2:10
|6
|In the Forest
|Todd Bryanton
|1:58
|7
|Looking for David
|Todd Bryanton
|2:20
|8
|Flashbacks
|Todd Bryanton
|4:06
|9
|We Got Too Comfortable
|Joel Douek
|2:50
|10
|There Is No Tall Man
|Todd Bryanton
|2:11
|11
|Miss Johnson
|Joel Douek
|1:36
|12
|Running Away
|Todd Bryanton
|2:34
|13
|A New Life
|Joel Douek
|3:16
|14
|Playing the Castle
|George Acogny
|1:15
|15
|End Credits
|Todd Bryanton
|4:28
|16
|Hmm Lose'n Everythang
|Dale Williams
|1:09
|17
|Tall Man Lullaby
|Pascal Laugier
|0:45
|18
|Dead?
|Christopher Young
|4:39
|19
|Where Are They Now?
|Christopher Young
|3:14
|20
|The Invisible Children
|Christopher Young
|5:52
|21
|Silent Blessing
|Christopher Young
|4:40
|22
|Tall Man
|Christopher Young
|2:25