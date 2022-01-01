|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|2:18
|2
|Airport
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|1:19
|3
|Keep It Clean
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|3:13
|4
|Finding the Gun
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|3:54
|5
|The Discovery
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|5:37
|6
|Lost but Not Alone
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|2:46
|7
|You Have No Idea
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee, Mapuba / Daniel Matthee
|2:26
|8
|The Drop Off
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|2:53
|9
|Township Trauma
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee, Mapuba / Daniel Matthee
|3:40
|10
|Embassy
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|3:22
|11
|Rachael's Death
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee, Mapuba / Daniel Matthee
|9:32
|12
|Burning Up
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|7:32
|13
|Car Wash
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|3:33
|14
|Man on a Mission
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|5:32
|15
|Burning All the Way
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|4:29
|16
|End of the Road
|James Matthes, Daniel Matthee / Daniel Matthee
|6:16