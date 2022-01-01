|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rite of Passage
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:36
|2
|Menu Practice
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:14
|3
|Surveillance
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:51
|4
|Not Doing the Dishes
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:23
|5
|Want To Be Like You
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:30
|6
|Missing Money - Fitting In
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:23
|7
|Out of Control
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:51
|8
|Why Aren't You Ever Here_
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:13
|9
|Mother and Daughter
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:39
|10
|Police
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:58
|11
|I DId It For You
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:05
|12
|I Meant the Three of us (Alt)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:01
|13
|Train Station
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:41
|14
|Breakup
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:06
|15
|Taking Care of Mom - End Credits
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:08