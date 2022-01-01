|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Somebody's Baby
|Jackson Browne
|4:03
|2
|Waffle Stomp
|Joe Walsh
|3:43
|3
|Love Rules
|Don Henley
|4:07
|4
|Uptown Boys
|Louise Goffin
|3:04
|5
|So Much In Love
|Timothy B. Schmit
|2:19
|6
|Raised On Radio
|Ravyns / Rob Fahey
|3:46
|7
|The Look In Your Eyes
|Gerard McMahon / Gerard McMann
|3:49
|8
|Speeding
|The Go-Go's / Jane Wiedlin
|2:14
|9
|Don't Be Lonely
|Quarterflash / Mary Ross
|3:16
|10
|Never Surrender
|Don Felder / Kenny Loggins
|4:25
|11
|Fast Times (The Best Years of Our Lives)
|Billy Squier
|3:42
|12
|Fast Times At Ridgemont High
|Sammy Hagar
|3:37
|13
|I Don't Know (Spicoli's Theme)
|Jimmy Buffett
|3:06
|14
|Love Is the Reason
|Graham Nash
|3:28
|15
|I'll Leave It Up to You
|Poco / Russell Young
|3:05
|16
|Highway Runner
|Donna Summer / Giorgio Moroder
|3:25
|17
|Sleeping Angel
|Stevie Nicks
|4:43
|18
|She's My Baby (And She's Outta Control)
|Palmer/Jost / Palmer
|2:55
|19
|Goodbye, Goodbye
|Oingo Boingo / Дэнни Элфман
|3:55