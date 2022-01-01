Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Беспечные времена в «Риджмонт Хай» Беспечные времена в «Риджмонт Хай»
Киноафиша Фильмы Беспечные времена в «Риджмонт Хай» Музыка из фильма «Беспечные времена в «Риджмонт Хай»» (1982)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High Беспечные времена в «Риджмонт Хай» 1982 / США
7.2 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Беспечные времена в «Риджмонт Хай»» (1982)

Вся информация о фильме
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (Music from the Motion Picture)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (Music from the Motion Picture) 19 композиций. Jackson Browne, Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Louise Goffin, Timothy B. Schmit, Ravyns, Gerard McMahon, The Go-Go's, Quarterflash, Don Felder, Billy Squier, Sammy Hagar, Jimmy Buffett, Graham Nash, Poco, Donna Summer, Stevie Nicks, Palmer/Jost, Oingo Boingo
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Somebody's Baby Jackson Browne 4:03
2 Waffle Stomp Joe Walsh 3:43
3 Love Rules Don Henley 4:07
4 Uptown Boys Louise Goffin 3:04
5 So Much In Love Timothy B. Schmit 2:19
6 Raised On Radio Ravyns / Rob Fahey 3:46
7 The Look In Your Eyes Gerard McMahon / Gerard McMann 3:49
8 Speeding The Go-Go's / Jane Wiedlin 2:14
9 Don't Be Lonely Quarterflash / Mary Ross 3:16
10 Never Surrender Don Felder / Kenny Loggins 4:25
11 Fast Times (The Best Years of Our Lives) Billy Squier 3:42
12 Fast Times At Ridgemont High Sammy Hagar 3:37
13 I Don't Know (Spicoli's Theme) Jimmy Buffett 3:06
14 Love Is the Reason Graham Nash 3:28
15 I'll Leave It Up to You Poco / Russell Young 3:05
16 Highway Runner Donna Summer / Giorgio Moroder 3:25
17 Sleeping Angel Stevie Nicks 4:43
18 She's My Baby (And She's Outta Control) Palmer/Jost / Palmer 2:55
19 Goodbye, Goodbye Oingo Boingo / Дэнни Элфман 3:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Беспечные времена в «Риджмонт Хай»» (1982) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Беспечные времена в «Риджмонт Хай»» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Приложение киноафиши