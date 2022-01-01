1 Somebody's Baby Jackson Browne 4:03

2 Waffle Stomp Joe Walsh 3:43

3 Love Rules Don Henley 4:07

4 Uptown Boys Louise Goffin 3:04

5 So Much In Love Timothy B. Schmit 2:19

6 Raised On Radio Ravyns / Rob Fahey 3:46

7 The Look In Your Eyes Gerard McMahon / Gerard McMann 3:49

8 Speeding The Go-Go's / Jane Wiedlin 2:14

9 Don't Be Lonely Quarterflash / Mary Ross 3:16

10 Never Surrender Don Felder / Kenny Loggins 4:25

11 Fast Times (The Best Years of Our Lives) Billy Squier 3:42

12 Fast Times At Ridgemont High Sammy Hagar 3:37

13 I Don't Know (Spicoli's Theme) Jimmy Buffett 3:06

14 Love Is the Reason Graham Nash 3:28

15 I'll Leave It Up to You Poco / Russell Young 3:05

16 Highway Runner Donna Summer / Giorgio Moroder 3:25

17 Sleeping Angel Stevie Nicks 4:43

18 She's My Baby (And She's Outta Control) Palmer/Jost / Palmer 2:55