Псих-аут Псих-аут
Psych-Out Псих-аут 1968 / США
6.0 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Псих-аут» (1968)

Psych-Out (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Psych-Out (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. The Storybook, Strawberry Alarm Clock, The Seeds, Boenzee Cryque
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Pretty Song from Psych-Out The Storybook 3:15
2 Rainy Day Mushroom Pillow Strawberry Alarm Clock 3:04
3 Two Fingers Pointing On You The Seeds 3:12
4 Ashbury Wednesday Boenzee Cryque 2:55
5 The World's On Fire Strawberry Alarm Clock 3:31
6 Psych-out Sanctorum The Storybook 3:26
7 Beads of Innocence The Storybook 3:10
8 The Love Children The Storybook 2:24
9 Psych-Out The Storybook 2:18
10 The World's On Fire (Long Version) Strawberry Alarm Clock 8:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Псих-аут» (1968) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Псих-аут» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
