|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Pretty Song from Psych-Out
|The Storybook
|3:15
|2
|Rainy Day Mushroom Pillow
|Strawberry Alarm Clock
|3:04
|3
|Two Fingers Pointing On You
|The Seeds
|3:12
|4
|Ashbury Wednesday
|Boenzee Cryque
|2:55
|5
|The World's On Fire
|Strawberry Alarm Clock
|3:31
|6
|Psych-out Sanctorum
|The Storybook
|3:26
|7
|Beads of Innocence
|The Storybook
|3:10
|8
|The Love Children
|The Storybook
|2:24
|9
|Psych-Out
|The Storybook
|2:18
|10
|The World's On Fire (Long Version)
|Strawberry Alarm Clock
|8:26