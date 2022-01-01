|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Littlest Things
|Lily Allen / Santi White
|2:58
|2
|A Little Bit of Love
|Brenda Russell
|4:36
|3
|Can't You Tell
|Vetiver
|4:27
|4
|Rescue Song (RAC Remix)
|Mr Little Jeans / Tim Anderson
|4:18
|5
|Recollections of the Wraith
|Shabazz Palaces / Ishmael Butler
|3:35
|6
|Mi Jeva
|Boogaloo Assassins
|4:27
|7
|Faces Now (Caress Mix)
|Keepaway
|3:14
|8
|Love Will Find a Way
|William Bell
|2:48
|9
|Open Your Eyes
|Bobby Caldwell / Norman Harris
|3:45
|10
|No Other Plans (feat. Young Dad)
|Sunny Levine
|5:15
|11
|(You) Got What I Need
|Freddie Scott / Leon Huff
|3:00
|12
|As For Tonight (feat. Orelia)
|Sunny Levine
|3:59