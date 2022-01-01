Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Селеста и Джесси навеки Селеста и Джесси навеки
Музыка из фильма «Селеста и Джесси навеки» (2011)
Celeste and Jesse Forever Селеста и Джесси навеки 2011 / США
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Селеста и Джесси навеки» (2011)

Celeste & Jesse Forever (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Celeste & Jesse Forever (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Lily Allen, Brenda Russell, Vetiver, Mr Little Jeans, Shabazz Palaces, Boogaloo Assassins, Keepaway, William Bell, Bobby Caldwell, Sunny Levine, Freddie Scott
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Littlest Things Lily Allen / Santi White 2:58
2 A Little Bit of Love Brenda Russell 4:36
3 Can't You Tell Vetiver 4:27
4 Rescue Song (RAC Remix) Mr Little Jeans / Tim Anderson 4:18
5 Recollections of the Wraith Shabazz Palaces / Ishmael Butler 3:35
6 Mi Jeva Boogaloo Assassins 4:27
7 Faces Now (Caress Mix) Keepaway 3:14
8 Love Will Find a Way William Bell 2:48
9 Open Your Eyes Bobby Caldwell / Norman Harris 3:45
10 No Other Plans (feat. Young Dad) Sunny Levine 5:15
11 (You) Got What I Need Freddie Scott / Leon Huff 3:00
12 As For Tonight (feat. Orelia) Sunny Levine 3:59
Доступен список песен из фильма «Селеста и Джесси навеки» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Селеста и Джесси навеки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
