|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Til I Hear It From You
|Gin Blossoms / Robin Wilson
|3:47
|2
|Liar
|The Cranberries / Noel Hogan
|2:21
|3
|A Girl Like You
|Edwyn Collins
|3:56
|4
|Free
|The Martinis
|4:24
|5
|Crazy Life
|Toad the Wet Sprocket / Nichols
|4:17
|6
|Bright As Yellow
|The Innocence Mission / Karen Peris
|3:33
|7
|Circle Of Friends
|Better Than Ezra / Kevin Griffin
|3:27
|8
|I Don't Want To Live Today
|Ape Hangers
|3:15
|9
|Whole Lotta Trouble
|Cracker / Chris Leroy
|2:27
|10
|Ready, Steady, Go
|The Meices / Tony James
|3:06
|11
|What You Are
|Drill
|4:25
|12
|Nice Overalls
|Lustre / John Ray
|5:18
|13
|Here It Comes Again
|Please / Paul Casanova
|2:41
|14
|The Ballad Of El Goodo
|Evan Dando / Chris Bell
|3:42
|15
|Sugarhigh
|Coyote Shivers
|2:38