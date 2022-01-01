Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Empire Records Магазин "Империя" 1986 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Магазин "Империя"» (1986)

Empire Records (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Empire Records (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Gin Blossoms, The Cranberries, Edwyn Collins, The Martinis, Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Innocence Mission, Better Than Ezra, Ape Hangers, Cracker, The Meices, Drill, Lustre, Please, Evan Dando, Coyote Shivers
1 Til I Hear It From You Gin Blossoms / Robin Wilson 3:47
2 Liar The Cranberries / Noel Hogan 2:21
3 A Girl Like You Edwyn Collins 3:56
4 Free The Martinis 4:24
5 Crazy Life Toad the Wet Sprocket / Nichols 4:17
6 Bright As Yellow The Innocence Mission / Karen Peris 3:33
7 Circle Of Friends Better Than Ezra / Kevin Griffin 3:27
8 I Don't Want To Live Today Ape Hangers 3:15
9 Whole Lotta Trouble Cracker / Chris Leroy 2:27
10 Ready, Steady, Go The Meices / Tony James 3:06
11 What You Are Drill 4:25
12 Nice Overalls Lustre / John Ray 5:18
13 Here It Comes Again Please / Paul Casanova 2:41
14 The Ballad Of El Goodo Evan Dando / Chris Bell 3:42
15 Sugarhigh Coyote Shivers 2:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Магазин "Империя"» (1986) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Магазин "Империя"» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
