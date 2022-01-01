1 Weightless Olivia Newton-John / Max Farrar 3:29

2 The Rain, The Park & Other Things (Lo Five Remix) Olivia Newton-John 2:28

3 The Nips Are Getting Bigger The Wedding Band / Martin Murphy 2:31

4 Daydream Believer (Chew Fu Fix) Olivia Newton-John 3:17

5 The Pushbike Song (Pablo Calamari Remix) Olivia Newton-John 4:58

6 Wankered The Wedding Band / Guy Gross 1:58

7 Afternoon Delight The Wedding Band / Bill Danoff 2:21

8 A Beautiful Morning The Wedding Band 2:55

9 Brand New Key (Archie Remix) Olivia Newton-John / Melanie Safka 3:36

10 The Love Boat (Roulette Remix) Olivia Newton-John / Paul Williams 3:36

11 Live It Up The Wedding Band 2:24

12 Sugar Sugar (Chew Fu Fix) Olivia Newton-John / Andy Kim 3:25

13 Living In the Seventies The Wedding Band 2:26

14 Devil Gate Drive (Chew Fu & PVH Night Fever Remix) Olivia Newton-John / Mike Chapman 2:58

15 Georgy Girl (Roulette Remix) Olivia Newton-John 4:20

16 I Think I Love You (Chew Fu & PVH Love Hurts Remix) Olivia Newton-John / Tony Romeo 3:13

17 Two Out of Three Ain't Bad (Lo Five Remix) Olivia Newton-John / Jim Steinman 5:17

18 Mickey (Chew Fu Fix) Olivia Newton-John / Nicky Chinn 3:26