|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Weightless
|Olivia Newton-John / Max Farrar
|3:29
|2
|The Rain, The Park & Other Things (Lo Five Remix)
|Olivia Newton-John
|2:28
|3
|The Nips Are Getting Bigger
|The Wedding Band / Martin Murphy
|2:31
|4
|Daydream Believer (Chew Fu Fix)
|Olivia Newton-John
|3:17
|5
|The Pushbike Song (Pablo Calamari Remix)
|Olivia Newton-John
|4:58
|6
|Wankered
|The Wedding Band / Guy Gross
|1:58
|7
|Afternoon Delight
|The Wedding Band / Bill Danoff
|2:21
|8
|A Beautiful Morning
|The Wedding Band
|2:55
|9
|Brand New Key (Archie Remix)
|Olivia Newton-John / Melanie Safka
|3:36
|10
|The Love Boat (Roulette Remix)
|Olivia Newton-John / Paul Williams
|3:36
|11
|Live It Up
|The Wedding Band
|2:24
|12
|Sugar Sugar (Chew Fu Fix)
|Olivia Newton-John / Andy Kim
|3:25
|13
|Living In the Seventies
|The Wedding Band
|2:26
|14
|Devil Gate Drive (Chew Fu & PVH Night Fever Remix)
|Olivia Newton-John / Mike Chapman
|2:58
|15
|Georgy Girl (Roulette Remix)
|Olivia Newton-John
|4:20
|16
|I Think I Love You (Chew Fu & PVH Love Hurts Remix)
|Olivia Newton-John / Tony Romeo
|3:13
|17
|Two Out of Three Ain't Bad (Lo Five Remix)
|Olivia Newton-John / Jim Steinman
|5:17
|18
|Mickey (Chew Fu Fix)
|Olivia Newton-John / Nicky Chinn
|3:26
|19
|Weightless (Punk Ninja Remix)
|Olivia Newton-John / Max Farrar
|3:27