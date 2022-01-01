|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|My Sunny Tennessee / So Long! Oo-Long (How Long You Gonna Be Gone?)
|Fred Astaire, Red Skelton / Harry Ruby
|2:22
|2
|All Alone Monday
|Gale Robbins / Harry Ruby
|2:22
|3
|Who’s Sorry Now?
|Gloria De Haven / Harry Ruby
|2:25
|4
|I Wanna Be Loved by You
|Helen Kane / Harry Ruby
|2:10
|5
|Nevertheless (I’m in Love with You)
|Fred Astaire, Red Skelton, Anita Ellis / Harry Ruby
|3:25
|6
|I Love You So Much
|Arlene Dahl / Harry Ruby
|2:34
|7
|Where Did You Get That Girl
|Fred Astaire, Anita Ellis / Harry Ruby
|2:42
|8
|Thinking of You
|Anita Ellis / Harry Ruby
|3:22
|9
|Three Little Words
|Fred Astaire / Harry Ruby
|0:47