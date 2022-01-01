Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Три маленьких слова
Three Little Words Три маленьких слова 1950 / США
Музыка из фильма «Три маленьких слова» (1950)

Three Little Words (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Three Little Words (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Fred Astaire, Red Skelton, Gale Robbins, Gloria De Haven, Helen Kane, Fred Astaire, Red Skelton, Anita Ellis, Arlene Dahl, Fred Astaire, Anita Ellis, Anita Ellis, Fred Astaire
Three Little Words (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Three Little Words (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 7 композиций. Fred Astaire, Red Skelton, Anita Ellis, Arlene Dahl, Gale Robbins, Fred Astaire, Anita Ellis, Helen Kane, Gloria De Haven, Fred Astaire, Red Skelton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 My Sunny Tennessee / So Long! Oo-Long (How Long You Gonna Be Gone?) Fred Astaire, Red Skelton / Harry Ruby 2:22
2 All Alone Monday Gale Robbins / Harry Ruby 2:22
3 Who’s Sorry Now? Gloria De Haven / Harry Ruby 2:25
4 I Wanna Be Loved by You Helen Kane / Harry Ruby 2:10
5 Nevertheless (I’m in Love with You) Fred Astaire, Red Skelton, Anita Ellis / Harry Ruby 3:25
6 I Love You So Much Arlene Dahl / Harry Ruby 2:34
7 Where Did You Get That Girl Fred Astaire, Anita Ellis / Harry Ruby 2:42
8 Thinking of You Anita Ellis / Harry Ruby 3:22
9 Three Little Words Fred Astaire / Harry Ruby 0:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Три маленьких слова» (1950) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Три маленьких слова» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
