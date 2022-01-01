1 My Sunny Tennessee / So Long! Oo-Long (How Long You Gonna Be Gone?) Fred Astaire, Red Skelton / Harry Ruby 2:22

2 All Alone Monday Gale Robbins / Harry Ruby 2:22

3 Who’s Sorry Now? Gloria De Haven / Harry Ruby 2:25

4 I Wanna Be Loved by You Helen Kane / Harry Ruby 2:10

5 Nevertheless (I’m in Love with You) Fred Astaire, Red Skelton, Anita Ellis / Harry Ruby 3:25

6 I Love You So Much Arlene Dahl / Harry Ruby 2:34

7 Where Did You Get That Girl Fred Astaire, Anita Ellis / Harry Ruby 2:42

8 Thinking of You Anita Ellis / Harry Ruby 3:22