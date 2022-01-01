|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Feeling of Being (What Maisie Knew)
|Lucy Schwartz / Sally Seltmann
|3:05
|2
|To the Beach
|Nick Urata
|3:19
|3
|Which One Do You Like Best?
|Nick Urata
|1:55
|4
|Flowers from Susanna
|Nick Urata
|2:02
|5
|Mistrust
|Nick Urata
|1:59
|6
|In the Hallway
|Nick Urata
|1:10
|7
|Susanna Says Goodbye
|Nick Urata
|1:59
|8
|On the Bridge
|Nick Urata
|1:43
|9
|New Lock
|Nick Urata
|1:00
|10
|What Maisie Knew
|Nick Urata
|2:33
|11
|Hook and Line
|Julianne Moore, The Kills / Alison Mosshart
|2:04
|12
|Night Train
|Julianne Moore, The Kills / Alison Mosshart
|3:03