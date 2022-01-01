Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Развод в большом городе Музыка из фильма «Развод в большом городе» (2012)
What Maisie Knew Развод в большом городе 2012 / США
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Развод в большом городе» (2012)

What Maisie Knew (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
What Maisie Knew (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Lucy Schwartz, Nick Urata, Julianne Moore, The Kills
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Feeling of Being (What Maisie Knew) Lucy Schwartz / Sally Seltmann 3:05
2 To the Beach Nick Urata 3:19
3 Which One Do You Like Best? Nick Urata 1:55
4 Flowers from Susanna Nick Urata 2:02
5 Mistrust Nick Urata 1:59
6 In the Hallway Nick Urata 1:10
7 Susanna Says Goodbye Nick Urata 1:59
8 On the Bridge Nick Urata 1:43
9 New Lock Nick Urata 1:00
10 What Maisie Knew Nick Urata 2:33
11 Hook and Line Julianne Moore, The Kills / Alison Mosshart 2:04
12 Night Train Julianne Moore, The Kills / Alison Mosshart 3:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «Развод в большом городе» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Развод в большом городе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
