Мальчик и лошади
The Horse Boy Мальчик и лошади 2009 / США
6.6 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Мальчик и лошади» (2009)

The Horse Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Horse Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn, Lili Haydn, Kim Carroll
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Shaman Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 1:36
2 Heading to Mongolia Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 2:19
3 Riding Down the Mountain Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 4:01
4 Love Is Letting Go (End Title Song) Lili Haydn 4:28
5 Driving to Lake Sharga Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 2:01
6 Tantrum Kim Carroll 3:05
7 Over the Hills and Far Away Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 1:36
8 Have I Got It All Wrong? Kim Carroll 1:53
9 Jump With Betsy Lili Haydn 0:56
10 Plane Ride Home Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 2:00
11 Rain Is a Good Sign Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 2:05
12 Seeing the Reindeer Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 2:44
13 Rupert and Kristin Fairytale Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 2:02
14 Rowan and the Goats Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 1:59
15 Mysterious Mongolia Kim Carroll 2:20
16 Rowan Rejects Horse Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 2:20
17 Experts On Autism Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn 1:31
18 What Is Autism? Kim Carroll 2:58
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мальчик и лошади» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мальчик и лошади» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
