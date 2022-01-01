|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Shaman
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|1:36
|2
|Heading to Mongolia
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|2:19
|3
|Riding Down the Mountain
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|4:01
|4
|Love Is Letting Go (End Title Song)
|Lili Haydn
|4:28
|5
|Driving to Lake Sharga
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|2:01
|6
|Tantrum
|Kim Carroll
|3:05
|7
|Over the Hills and Far Away
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|1:36
|8
|Have I Got It All Wrong?
|Kim Carroll
|1:53
|9
|Jump With Betsy
|Lili Haydn
|0:56
|10
|Plane Ride Home
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|2:00
|11
|Rain Is a Good Sign
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|2:05
|12
|Seeing the Reindeer
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|2:44
|13
|Rupert and Kristin Fairytale
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|2:02
|14
|Rowan and the Goats
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|1:59
|15
|Mysterious Mongolia
|Kim Carroll
|2:20
|16
|Rowan Rejects Horse
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|2:20
|17
|Experts On Autism
|Kim Carroll, Lili Haydn
|1:31
|18
|What Is Autism?
|Kim Carroll
|2:58