Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Последняя фантазия Последняя фантазия
Киноафиша Фильмы Последняя фантазия Музыка из мультфильма «Последняя фантазия» (2001)
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within Последняя фантазия 2001 / США / Япония
6.4 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Последняя фантазия» (2001)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Final Fantasy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Final Fantasy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath, Elliot Goldenthal, Lara Fabian, Junior "Gabu" Wedderburn, Shawn Pelton, Valerie Naranjo, Wayne Pedzwater, L'Arc〜en〜Ciel
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Spirit Within Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 2:05
2 Race to Old New York Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 1:21
3 The Phantom Plains Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 1:43
4 Code Red Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 2:05
5 The Kiss Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 4:15
6 Entrada Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 0:55
7 Toccata and Dreamscapes Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 8:30
8 Music for Dialogues Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 2:19
9 Winged Serpent Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 1:35
10 Zeus Cannon Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 3:24
11 Flight to the Wasteland Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 5:57
12 A Child Recalled Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 2:26
13 The Eighth Spirit Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 0:51
14 Dead Rain Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 1:51
15 Blue Light Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 3:30
16 Adagio and Transfiguration Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal 5:24
17 The Dream Within Elliot Goldenthal, Lara Fabian, Junior "Gabu" Wedderburn, Shawn Pelton, Valerie Naranjo, Wayne Pedzwater / Elliot Goldenthal 4:41
18 Spirit Dreams Inside L'Arc〜en〜Ciel / Hyde 3:43
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Последняя фантазия» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Последняя фантазия» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Приложение киноафиши