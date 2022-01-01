|1
|The Spirit Within
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|2:05
|2
|Race to Old New York
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:21
|3
|The Phantom Plains
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:43
|4
|Code Red
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|2:05
|5
|The Kiss
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|4:15
|6
|Entrada
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|0:55
|7
|Toccata and Dreamscapes
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|8:30
|8
|Music for Dialogues
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|2:19
|9
|Winged Serpent
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:35
|10
|Zeus Cannon
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|3:24
|11
|Flight to the Wasteland
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|5:57
|12
|A Child Recalled
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|2:26
|13
|The Eighth Spirit
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|0:51
|14
|Dead Rain
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|1:51
|15
|Blue Light
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|3:30
|16
|Adagio and Transfiguration
|Elliot Goldenthal, Dirk Brossé, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, London Voices, Dave Heath / Elliot Goldenthal
|5:24
|17
|The Dream Within
|Elliot Goldenthal, Lara Fabian, Junior "Gabu" Wedderburn, Shawn Pelton, Valerie Naranjo, Wayne Pedzwater / Elliot Goldenthal
|4:41
|18
|Spirit Dreams Inside
|L'Arc〜en〜Ciel / Hyde
|3:43