|1
|Sacrificial Dance
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:50
|2
|Promises
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:45
|3
|Bonnie Scotland
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|1:40
|4
|Evangelists
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|1:09
|5
|Interesting
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|1:25
|6
|Drive to the Inn
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:48
|7
|May Queen's Dress
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:31
|8
|The Raven
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|1:20
|9
|Minerva of the River
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|3:55
|10
|Lost Ring
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|0:33
|11
|Lolly in Love
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|1:00
|12
|Beth and Steve
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|3:43
|13
|Son of a Bitch Cowboy
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|1:33
|14
|Butler and Cat
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|1:57
|15
|Donkey
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:01
|16
|Morning of the Sacrifice
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:09
|17
|Ancestral Portrait
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|1:41
|18
|Hunt the Laddie
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|5:10
|19
|Preparing the May Queen
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:08
|20
|Arrival at the Castle
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|0:57
|21
|The Laddie's Throne
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|1:52
|22
|The Sacrifice
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|3:42
|23
|Beth Escapes
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:20
|24
|Death of Lachlan
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|3:58
|25
|Wicker Tree Burns
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|1:00
|26
|Take Me to Heaven
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:16
|27
|End Credits 1
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:29
|28
|Follow Me
|John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott
|2:56
|29
|The Wicker Tree Song
|Keith Easdale
|2:08
|30
|I Know Where I’m Going
|Keith Easdale
|2:22
|31
|The Magnificat
|Keith Easdale
|1:48
|32
|The Canticle
|Keith Easdale
|2:26
|33
|Trailer Trash Love
|Keith Easdale
|2:46
|34
|The Braes of Balquhidder
|Keith Easdale
|1:49
|35
|The Fruity Song
|Keith Easdale
|2:25
|36
|Power in the Blood
|Keith Easdale
|2:08
|37
|Time’s Passing Frame
|Keith Easdale
|2:02
|38
|The Wicker Tree Song (End credits)
|Keith Easdale
|2:07