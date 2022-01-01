Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Плетеное дерево» (2011)
Wicker Tree Плетеное дерево 2011 / Великобритания
4.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 3.8
Музыка из фильма «Плетеное дерево» (2011)

The Wicker Tree (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Wicker Tree (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 38 композиций. John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Keith Easdale
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Sacrificial Dance John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:50
2 Promises John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:45
3 Bonnie Scotland John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 1:40
4 Evangelists John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 1:09
5 Interesting John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 1:25
6 Drive to the Inn John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:48
7 May Queen's Dress John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:31
8 The Raven John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 1:20
9 Minerva of the River John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 3:55
10 Lost Ring John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 0:33
11 Lolly in Love John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 1:00
12 Beth and Steve John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 3:43
13 Son of a Bitch Cowboy John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 1:33
14 Butler and Cat John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 1:57
15 Donkey John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:01
16 Morning of the Sacrifice John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:09
17 Ancestral Portrait John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 1:41
18 Hunt the Laddie John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 5:10
19 Preparing the May Queen John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:08
20 Arrival at the Castle John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 0:57
21 The Laddie's Throne John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 1:52
22 The Sacrifice John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 3:42
23 Beth Escapes John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:20
24 Death of Lachlan John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 3:58
25 Wicker Tree Burns John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 1:00
26 Take Me to Heaven John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:16
27 End Credits 1 John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:29
28 Follow Me John Scott, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / John Scott 2:56
29 The Wicker Tree Song Keith Easdale 2:08
30 I Know Where I’m Going Keith Easdale 2:22
31 The Magnificat Keith Easdale 1:48
32 The Canticle Keith Easdale 2:26
33 Trailer Trash Love Keith Easdale 2:46
34 The Braes of Balquhidder Keith Easdale 1:49
35 The Fruity Song Keith Easdale 2:25
36 Power in the Blood Keith Easdale 2:08
37 Time’s Passing Frame Keith Easdale 2:02
38 The Wicker Tree Song (End credits) Keith Easdale 2:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Плетеное дерево» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Плетеное дерево» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
