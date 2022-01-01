Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
47 ронинов 47 ронинов
47 Ronin 47 ронинов 2013 / США
7.2 Оцените
34 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «47 ронинов» (2013)

47 Ronin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
47 Ronin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Ilan Eshkeri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Oishi's Tale Ilan Eshkeri 6:44
2 Kirin Hunt Ilan Eshkeri 3:03
3 Resentment Ilan Eshkeri 1:41
4 The Witch's Plan Ilan Eshkeri 2:29
5 Ako Ilan Eshkeri 2:13
6 Shogun Ilan Eshkeri 2:10
7 Tournament Ilan Eshkeri 3:45
8 Bewitched Ilan Eshkeri 3:36
9 Assano Seppuku Ilan Eshkeri 2:41
10 Dutch Island Fugue Ilan Eshkeri 2:05
11 Reunited Ronin Ilan Eshkeri 3:11
12 Tengu Ilan Eshkeri 6:29
13 Shrine Ambush Ilan Eshkeri 2:11
14 The Witch's Lie Ilan Eshkeri 3:19
15 Kira's Wedding Quartet Ilan Eshkeri 4:32
16 Palace Battle Ilan Eshkeri 3:11
17 The Witch Dragon Ilan Eshkeri 3:37
18 Return To Ako Ilan Eshkeri 2:24
19 Shogun's Sentence Ilan Eshkeri 2:05
20 Mika and Kai Ilan Eshkeri 2:46
21 Seppuku Ilan Eshkeri 3:45
22 47 Ronin Ilan Eshkeri 2:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «47 ронинов» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «47 ронинов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
