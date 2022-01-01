|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Oishi's Tale
|Ilan Eshkeri
|6:44
|2
|Kirin Hunt
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:03
|3
|Resentment
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:41
|4
|The Witch's Plan
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:29
|5
|Ako
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:13
|6
|Shogun
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:10
|7
|Tournament
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:45
|8
|Bewitched
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:36
|9
|Assano Seppuku
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:41
|10
|Dutch Island Fugue
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:05
|11
|Reunited Ronin
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:11
|12
|Tengu
|Ilan Eshkeri
|6:29
|13
|Shrine Ambush
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:11
|14
|The Witch's Lie
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:19
|15
|Kira's Wedding Quartet
|Ilan Eshkeri
|4:32
|16
|Palace Battle
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:11
|17
|The Witch Dragon
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:37
|18
|Return To Ako
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:24
|19
|Shogun's Sentence
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:05
|20
|Mika and Kai
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:46
|21
|Seppuku
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:45
|22
|47 Ronin
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:43