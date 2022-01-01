Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Шаолинь Шаолинь
Киноафиша Фильмы Шаолинь Музыка из фильма «Шаолинь» (2011)
Shaolin Шаолинь 2011 / Гонконг
6.9 Оцените
10 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Шаолинь» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
Shaolin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Shaolin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Nicolas Errèra
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Shaolin: Opening Theme Nicolas Errèra 2:37
2 Evil Nicolas Errèra 1:27
3 The Little Girl Nicolas Errèra 3:35
4 Tension and Treason Nicolas Errèra 3:46
5 The Soldiers Attack Nicolas Errèra 1:59
6 Life Goes On Nicolas Errèra 2:11
7 The Fury of Hau Jie Nicolas Errèra 2:46
8 Monks In Training Nicolas Errèra 1:18
9 Falling Down Nicolas Errèra 1:32
10 Yan XI Captured Nicolas Errèra 2:32
11 The Despair of Hau Jie Nicolas Errèra 1:04
12 Cao Man Nicolas Errèra 2:21
13 Scared Nicolas Errèra 2:37
14 Encouragements Nicolas Errèra 2:04
15 The Death of Hau Jie Nicolas Errèra 2:03
16 The Duel Nicolas Errèra 4:35
17 Redemption Nicolas Errèra 1:53
18 Epilogue Nicolas Errèra 5:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Шаолинь» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Шаолинь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши