|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Shaolin: Opening Theme
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:37
|2
|Evil
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:27
|3
|The Little Girl
|Nicolas Errèra
|3:35
|4
|Tension and Treason
|Nicolas Errèra
|3:46
|5
|The Soldiers Attack
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:59
|6
|Life Goes On
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:11
|7
|The Fury of Hau Jie
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:46
|8
|Monks In Training
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:18
|9
|Falling Down
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:32
|10
|Yan XI Captured
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:32
|11
|The Despair of Hau Jie
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:04
|12
|Cao Man
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:21
|13
|Scared
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:37
|14
|Encouragements
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:04
|15
|The Death of Hau Jie
|Nicolas Errèra
|2:03
|16
|The Duel
|Nicolas Errèra
|4:35
|17
|Redemption
|Nicolas Errèra
|1:53
|18
|Epilogue
|Nicolas Errèra
|5:36