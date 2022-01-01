Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Выпускной Выпускной
Музыка из фильма «Выпускной» (2011)
Prom Выпускной 2011 / США
5.4 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Музыка из фильма «Выпускной» (2011)

Prom
Prom 15 композиций. Those Dancing Days, Neon Trees, Travie McCoy, Allstar Weekend, Moon, Passion Pit, The Weepies, Nolan Sotillo, Shere, Oh Darling, Simple Plan, Girl in a Coma, Opus Orange, Lauren Hillman, Shout Out Louds, Stick Hippo
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I'll Be Yours Those Dancing Days 3:23
2 Your Surrender (Remix) Neon Trees / Dave Katz 4:15
3 We'll Be Alright Travie McCoy 3:18
4 Not Your Birthday (Movie Version) Allstar Weekend 3:25
5 Time Stand Moon 3:05
6 Dreams Passion Pit 4:19
7 Please Speak Well of Me The Weepies 2:33
8 We Could Be Anything Nolan Sotillo 4:12
9 In Deep Shere 3:18
10 Prettiest Thing Oh Darling 3:21
11 Can't Keep My Hands Off of You Simple Plan 3:20
12 Come On, Let's Go Girl in a Coma 2:07
13 Almost There (feat. Lauren Hillman) Opus Orange, Lauren Hillman 2:13
14 Impossible Shout Out Louds 3:52
15 Stick Hippo Stick Hippo 2:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Выпускной» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Выпускной» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
