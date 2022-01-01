|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I'll Be Yours
|Those Dancing Days
|3:23
|2
|Your Surrender (Remix)
|Neon Trees / Dave Katz
|4:15
|3
|We'll Be Alright
|Travie McCoy
|3:18
|4
|Not Your Birthday (Movie Version)
|Allstar Weekend
|3:25
|5
|Time Stand
|Moon
|3:05
|6
|Dreams
|Passion Pit
|4:19
|7
|Please Speak Well of Me
|The Weepies
|2:33
|8
|We Could Be Anything
|Nolan Sotillo
|4:12
|9
|In Deep
|Shere
|3:18
|10
|Prettiest Thing
|Oh Darling
|3:21
|11
|Can't Keep My Hands Off of You
|Simple Plan
|3:20
|12
|Come On, Let's Go
|Girl in a Coma
|2:07
|13
|Almost There (feat. Lauren Hillman)
|Opus Orange, Lauren Hillman
|2:13
|14
|Impossible
|Shout Out Louds
|3:52
|15
|Stick Hippo
|Stick Hippo
|2:12