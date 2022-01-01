|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Airport '77 Main Title
|John Cacavas
|3:17
|2
|Handbag and Banker's Makeup
|John Cacavas
|3:27
|3
|Floor Panel
|John Cacavas
|1:56
|4
|Cleared For Takeoff
|John Cacavas
|1:07
|5
|Guard Hit and Air Duct Manipulation
|John Cacavas
|4:29
|6
|Plane Down
|John Cacavas
|3:35
|7
|Julie and Steve / Briefing Search and Rescue
|John Cacavas
|2:35
|8
|Leak In Ceiling
|John Cacavas
|1:14
|9
|Bringing Wires Together and Karen's Fright
|John Cacavas
|4:33
|10
|Skin Divers At Work
|John Cacavas
|3:53
|11
|Securing the Plane
|John Cacavas
|4:43
|12
|Plane Saved
|John Cacavas
|1:39
|13
|Airport '77 End Title and End Cast
|John Cacavas
|2:58
|14
|I Just Said Goodbye
|John Cacavas
|2:27