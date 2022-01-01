Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Аэропорт 77 Музыка из фильма «Аэропорт 77» (1977)
Airport '77 Аэропорт 77 1977 / США
5.8 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.7
Музыка из фильма «Аэропорт 77» (1977)

Airport '77 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Airport '77 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. John Cacavas
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Airport '77 Main Title John Cacavas 3:17
2 Handbag and Banker's Makeup John Cacavas 3:27
3 Floor Panel John Cacavas 1:56
4 Cleared For Takeoff John Cacavas 1:07
5 Guard Hit and Air Duct Manipulation John Cacavas 4:29
6 Plane Down John Cacavas 3:35
7 Julie and Steve / Briefing Search and Rescue John Cacavas 2:35
8 Leak In Ceiling John Cacavas 1:14
9 Bringing Wires Together and Karen's Fright John Cacavas 4:33
10 Skin Divers At Work John Cacavas 3:53
11 Securing the Plane John Cacavas 4:43
12 Plane Saved John Cacavas 1:39
13 Airport '77 End Title and End Cast John Cacavas 2:58
14 I Just Said Goodbye John Cacavas 2:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Аэропорт 77» (1977) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Аэропорт 77» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
