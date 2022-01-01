Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Звезда родилась» (1976)
A Star is Born Звезда родилась 1976 / США
Музыка из фильма «Звезда родилась» (1976)

A Star Is Born
A Star Is Born 11 композиций. Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson, Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Watch Closely Now Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson 3:49
2 Queen Bee Barbra Streisand / R. Holmes 3:56
3 Everything Barbra Streisand / P. Williams 3:51
4 Lost Inside of You Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson / Leon Russell 2:55
5 Hellacious Acres Kris Kristofferson 2:59
6 Evergreen (Love Theme from "A Star Is Born") Barbra Streisand / Paul Williams 3:05
7 The Woman In the Moon Barbra Streisand 4:50
8 I Believe In Love Barbra Streisand 3:14
9 Crippled Crow Kris Kristofferson 3:31
10 Finale: With One More Look at You / Watch Closely Now Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson 7:43
11 Reprise: Evergreen (Love Theme from "A Star Is Born") Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson / P. Williams 1:49
Доступен список песен из фильма «Звезда родилась» (1976) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Звезда родилась» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
