|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Watch Closely Now
|Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson
|3:49
|2
|Queen Bee
|Barbra Streisand / R. Holmes
|3:56
|3
|Everything
|Barbra Streisand / P. Williams
|3:51
|4
|Lost Inside of You
|Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson / Leon Russell
|2:55
|5
|Hellacious Acres
|Kris Kristofferson
|2:59
|6
|Evergreen (Love Theme from "A Star Is Born")
|Barbra Streisand / Paul Williams
|3:05
|7
|The Woman In the Moon
|Barbra Streisand
|4:50
|8
|I Believe In Love
|Barbra Streisand
|3:14
|9
|Crippled Crow
|Kris Kristofferson
|3:31
|10
|Finale: With One More Look at You / Watch Closely Now
|Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson
|7:43
|11
|Reprise: Evergreen (Love Theme from "A Star Is Born")
|Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson / P. Williams
|1:49