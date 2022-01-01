|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|To the Island
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|4:00
|2
|Visitor's Book
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|2:43
|3
|Doug Leaves
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|1:27
|4
|Shoreline
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|3:32
|5
|Pistol
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|3:14
|6
|Jack's Story
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|2:18
|7
|Weapons
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|3:58
|8
|There Are People Here
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|3:37
|9
|Scars and Tattoos
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|1:47
|10
|Kate's Confession
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|2:25
|11
|Outside
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|2:23
|12
|Shotgun
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|5:10
|13
|Jack's Confession
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|3:09
|14
|Elegy for Martin
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|2:36
|15
|The Truth
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|3:20
|16
|Wheelbarrow
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|1:53
|17
|The Retreat
|Ilan Eshkeri, The London Metropolitan Orchestra / Ilan Eshkeri
|4:32