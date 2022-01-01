1 Motel Meet Up (feat. Mike McCready & Money Mark) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:13

2 Total Fucking A*****e Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 2:34

3 Heart Attack (feat. Mike McCready & Money Mark) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 0:52

4 Whose Promotion? Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:32

5 F****r (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Chris Chaney) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 2:39

6 Hey Dickwad...What the Fuck (feat. Money Mark & Dave Levita) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:43

7 Can You See My Pussy? Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:39

8 Lets Kill This Bitch (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Chris Chaney) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 0:26

9 Gimme That Dong Dale (feat. Stefan Lessard, Money Mark & Matt Chamberlain) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 0:59

10 Wet Work Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:40

11 Men Seeking a Man Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 0:52

12 Mother F****r Jones (feat. Money Mark, Victor Indrizzo & Chris Chaney) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:00

13 Douchebag Museum Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:15

14 Crazy Bitch Whore (feat. Stefan Lessard, Money Mark & Matt Chamberlain) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:24

15 Coke In a Dustbuster (feat. Stefan Lessard, Money Mark & Matt Chamberlain) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 3:13

16 Four Honks Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:03

17 These People Fucking Love Cats (feat. Money Mark & Dave Levita) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:48

18 Penis...Peanuts (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Victor Indrizzo) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:29

19 Raped In Prison (feat. Money Mark) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:08

20 Harkin Finds the Phone Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 2:07

21 We Got the Cheese (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Chris Chaney) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:03

22 Penis Shaped Food (feat. Stefan Lessard, Money Mark & Matt Chamberlain) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 0:48

23 Ipso Facto (feat. Stefan Lessard & Davey Chedwiggen) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:11

24 Blackmailing Harkin (feat. Stefan Lessard, Money Mark & Aaron Kaplan) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 2:41

25 Car Chase...Dancing On Boobies (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Chris Chaney) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:26

26 Confessing To Gregory (feat. Cheapshot & Aaron Kaplan) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:49

27 Harkin Goes Down...I F****d Your Wife (feat. Mike McCready & Aaron Kaplan) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 3:19

28 Oh Fuck (feat. Money Mark & Chris Chaney) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 1:53

29 Pissing In a Playground (feat. Chris Chaney, Money Mark & Victor Indrizzo) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 3:08

30 Tour of the Mouth (feat. Money Mark, Victor Indrizzo & Dave Levita) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 3:22

31 Your Balls Are So Smooth (feat. Money Mark, Victor Indrizzo & Dave Levita) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 3:05

32 Murdering Some Ass (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Chris Chaney) Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung 7:12