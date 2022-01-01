|1
|Motel Meet Up (feat. Mike McCready & Money Mark)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:13
|2
|Total Fucking A*****e
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|2:34
|3
|Heart Attack (feat. Mike McCready & Money Mark)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|0:52
|4
|Whose Promotion?
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:32
|5
|F****r (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Chris Chaney)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|2:39
|6
|Hey Dickwad...What the Fuck (feat. Money Mark & Dave Levita)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:43
|7
|Can You See My Pussy?
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:39
|8
|Lets Kill This Bitch (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Chris Chaney)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|0:26
|9
|Gimme That Dong Dale (feat. Stefan Lessard, Money Mark & Matt Chamberlain)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|0:59
|10
|Wet Work
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:40
|11
|Men Seeking a Man
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|0:52
|12
|Mother F****r Jones (feat. Money Mark, Victor Indrizzo & Chris Chaney)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:00
|13
|Douchebag Museum
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:15
|14
|Crazy Bitch Whore (feat. Stefan Lessard, Money Mark & Matt Chamberlain)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:24
|15
|Coke In a Dustbuster (feat. Stefan Lessard, Money Mark & Matt Chamberlain)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|3:13
|16
|Four Honks
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:03
|17
|These People Fucking Love Cats (feat. Money Mark & Dave Levita)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:48
|18
|Penis...Peanuts (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Victor Indrizzo)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:29
|19
|Raped In Prison (feat. Money Mark)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:08
|20
|Harkin Finds the Phone
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|2:07
|21
|We Got the Cheese (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Chris Chaney)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:03
|22
|Penis Shaped Food (feat. Stefan Lessard, Money Mark & Matt Chamberlain)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|0:48
|23
|Ipso Facto (feat. Stefan Lessard & Davey Chedwiggen)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:11
|24
|Blackmailing Harkin (feat. Stefan Lessard, Money Mark & Aaron Kaplan)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|2:41
|25
|Car Chase...Dancing On Boobies (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Chris Chaney)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:26
|26
|Confessing To Gregory (feat. Cheapshot & Aaron Kaplan)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:49
|27
|Harkin Goes Down...I F****d Your Wife (feat. Mike McCready & Aaron Kaplan)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|3:19
|28
|Oh Fuck (feat. Money Mark & Chris Chaney)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|1:53
|29
|Pissing In a Playground (feat. Chris Chaney, Money Mark & Victor Indrizzo)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|3:08
|30
|Tour of the Mouth (feat. Money Mark, Victor Indrizzo & Dave Levita)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|3:22
|31
|Your Balls Are So Smooth (feat. Money Mark, Victor Indrizzo & Dave Levita)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|3:05
|32
|Murdering Some Ass (feat. Mike McCready, Money Mark & Chris Chaney)
|Christopher Lennertz / Todd Bozung
|7:12
|33
|This Is How I Roll
|Money Mark / Todd Bozung
|2:20