|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Letters to God
|Collin O'Malley
|5:11
|2
|Dear Mr. God
|Warren Brothers
|3:22
|3
|A Beautiful End
|J.R. Richards
|4:21
|4
|Tyler's Letters (Original Score)
|Collin O'Malley
|1:24
|5
|Have You Met Jesus
|Regeneration
|4:03
|6
|Everything is Beautiful
|Anne Marie Boskovich
|3:53
|7
|You Give Me Hope (Acoustic)
|Ryan Kirkland
|1:57
|8
|Hope Now
|Addison Road
|3:46
|9
|Letters on the Altar
|Collin O'Malley
|2:06
|10
|Throw Me a Line
|Michael Gleason
|4:08
|11
|The Water's Edge
|Aaron Barnhart
|4:31
|12
|The Great Daduska (Original Score)
|Collin O'Malley
|3:47
|13
|Hold Out Your Hands (Original Score)
|Collin O'Malley
|3:47
|14
|We Can Try
|Betweeen the Trees
|4:06
|15
|Bracelet
|Colin O'Malley
|1:48
|16
|Amazing Grace
|Wintley Phipps
|3:26
|17
|You are Everything (Bonus)
|Matthew West
|3:52
|18
|Take a Little Time (Bonus)
|Jeremy Camp
|4:15
|19
|Come Around (Bonus)
|Stars Go Dim
|3:52
|20
|He is Alive (Bonus)
|Paul Colman
|4:26
|21
|You Give Me Hope (Bonus)
|Between the Trees
|3:06
|22
|We Need Each Other (Bonus)
|Sanctus Real
|4:17
|23
|Everything is Beautiful (Bonus)
|Due West
|3:50