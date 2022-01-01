|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Pier
|Rachel Portman
|2:04
|2
|Main Titles
|Rachel Portman
|3:01
|3
|Bumper Crop
|Rachel Portman
|3:07
|4
|To the Cottages
|Rachel Portman
|1:39
|5
|The Boat
|Rachel Portman
|1:52
|6
|Madame Is Coming
|Rachel Portman
|2:26
|7
|Ruth's Betrayal
|Rachel Portman
|2:49
|8
|Making Tea
|Rachel Portman
|1:15
|9
|Evening Visit
|Rachel Portman
|1:50
|10
|Kathy and Tommy
|Rachel Portman
|2:05
|11
|Kathy Watches Behind Screen
|Rachel Portman
|1:39
|12
|Life As a Carer
|Rachel Portman
|1:15
|13
|Kingsfield Recovery Centre
|Rachel Portman
|1:40
|14
|Unseen Tides
|Rachel Portman
|1:46
|15
|The Worst Thing I Ever Did
|Rachel Portman
|1:47
|16
|Souls at All
|Rachel Portman
|2:51
|17
|We All Complete
|Rachel Portman
|5:07
|18
|Hailsham School Song
|Rachel Portman / John Farmer
|0:49
|19
|Never Let Me Go
|Rachel Portman / Luther Dixon
|2:44