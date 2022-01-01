Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Не отпускай меня Не отпускай меня
Музыка из фильма «Не отпускай меня» (2010)
Never Let Me Go Не отпускай меня 2010 / Великобритания
7.6 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Не отпускай меня» (2010)

Never Let Me Go (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Never Let Me Go (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Rachel Portman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Pier Rachel Portman 2:04
2 Main Titles Rachel Portman 3:01
3 Bumper Crop Rachel Portman 3:07
4 To the Cottages Rachel Portman 1:39
5 The Boat Rachel Portman 1:52
6 Madame Is Coming Rachel Portman 2:26
7 Ruth's Betrayal Rachel Portman 2:49
8 Making Tea Rachel Portman 1:15
9 Evening Visit Rachel Portman 1:50
10 Kathy and Tommy Rachel Portman 2:05
11 Kathy Watches Behind Screen Rachel Portman 1:39
12 Life As a Carer Rachel Portman 1:15
13 Kingsfield Recovery Centre Rachel Portman 1:40
14 Unseen Tides Rachel Portman 1:46
15 The Worst Thing I Ever Did Rachel Portman 1:47
16 Souls at All Rachel Portman 2:51
17 We All Complete Rachel Portman 5:07
18 Hailsham School Song Rachel Portman / John Farmer 0:49
19 Never Let Me Go Rachel Portman / Luther Dixon 2:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Не отпускай меня» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Не отпускай меня» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
