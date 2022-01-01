|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lily Meets Snow Flower
|Rachel Portman
|3:15
|2
|The Letterbox
|Rachel Portman
|2:39
|3
|The Secret Fan
|Rachel Portman
|5:09
|4
|Dalang's Return
|Rachel Portman
|0:57
|5
|Bicycle
|Rachel Portman
|1:42
|6
|Forbidden to See
|Rachel Portman
|2:21
|7
|Nina Passes Note
|Rachel Portman
|1:20
|8
|Lily Leaves to Marry
|Rachel Portman
|3:00
|9
|Sophia Offers Comfort
|Rachel Portman
|1:25
|10
|Snow Flower's Bad Fortune
|Rachel Portman
|3:37
|11
|Letters at the Airport
|Rachel Portman
|2:21
|12
|Exodus
|Rachel Portman
|3:43
|13
|Snow Flower's Tears
|Rachel Portman
|2:20
|14
|Nina Finds Manuscript
|Rachel Portman
|1:05
|15
|The Suit
|Rachel Portman
|3:46
|16
|I Cannot Be What You Wish
|Rachel Portman
|2:12
|17
|Snow Flower Arrives Late
|Rachel Portman
|1:27
|18
|We Will Be Laotong
|Rachel Portman
|5:09