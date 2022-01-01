Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Снежный цветок и заветный веер Снежный цветок и заветный веер
Киноафиша Фильмы Снежный цветок и заветный веер Музыка из фильма «Снежный цветок и заветный веер» (2011)
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan Снежный цветок и заветный веер 2011 / США / Китай
6.4 Оцените
10 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Снежный цветок и заветный веер» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Snow Flower and the Secret Fan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Rachel Portman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Lily Meets Snow Flower Rachel Portman 3:15
2 The Letterbox Rachel Portman 2:39
3 The Secret Fan Rachel Portman 5:09
4 Dalang's Return Rachel Portman 0:57
5 Bicycle Rachel Portman 1:42
6 Forbidden to See Rachel Portman 2:21
7 Nina Passes Note Rachel Portman 1:20
8 Lily Leaves to Marry Rachel Portman 3:00
9 Sophia Offers Comfort Rachel Portman 1:25
10 Snow Flower's Bad Fortune Rachel Portman 3:37
11 Letters at the Airport Rachel Portman 2:21
12 Exodus Rachel Portman 3:43
13 Snow Flower's Tears Rachel Portman 2:20
14 Nina Finds Manuscript Rachel Portman 1:05
15 The Suit Rachel Portman 3:46
16 I Cannot Be What You Wish Rachel Portman 2:12
17 Snow Flower Arrives Late Rachel Portman 1:27
18 We Will Be Laotong Rachel Portman 5:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Снежный цветок и заветный веер» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Снежный цветок и заветный веер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши