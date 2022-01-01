|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Either Way
|Generationals
|3:17
|2
|Places
|Georgie James / Laura Burhenn
|3:08
|3
|Hey Na Na
|Katie Herzig
|2:34
|4
|In Transit
|Albert Hammond Jr.
|3:33
|5
|Just Like Heaven
|The Cure / Simon Gallup
|3:32
|6
|Don't Get Me Wrong
|Pretenders / Chrissie Hynde
|3:46
|7
|Spitting Fire
|The Boxer Rebellion
|2:51
|8
|Could We
|Cat Power / Chan Marshall
|2:21
|9
|Cold Fame
|Band of Skulls
|6:11
|10
|Prizefighter
|Eels
|2:54
|11
|The Reeling (Groove Police Remix)
|Passion Pit / Michael Angelakos
|3:41
|12
|Harold T. Wilkins, or How to Wait for a Very Long Time
|Fanfarlo
|4:02
|13
|Here Comes a Regular
|The Replacements / Paul Westerberg
|4:45
|14
|If You Run
|The Boxer Rebellion
|4:49
|15
|Learnalilgivinanlovin
|Gotye / Walter De Backer
|2:50
|16
|Half of Something Else (Acoustic Version)
|The Airborne Toxic Event / Noah Harmon
|4:52
|17
|Evacuate
|The Boxer Rebellion
|3:31
|18
|Miss Me
|Joe Purdy
|4:41
|19
|40 Day Dream
|Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros / Edward Sharpe
|3:54