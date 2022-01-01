Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «На расстоянии любви» (2010)
Going the Distance На расстоянии любви 2010 / США
Музыка из фильма «На расстоянии любви» (2010)

Going the Distance (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Going the Distance (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 19 композиций. Generationals, Georgie James, Katie Herzig, Albert Hammond Jr., The Cure, Pretenders, The Boxer Rebellion, Cat Power, Band of Skulls, Eels, Passion Pit, Fanfarlo, The Replacements, Gotye, The Airborne Toxic Event, Joe Purdy, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Either Way Generationals 3:17
2 Places Georgie James / Laura Burhenn 3:08
3 Hey Na Na Katie Herzig 2:34
4 In Transit Albert Hammond Jr. 3:33
5 Just Like Heaven The Cure / Simon Gallup 3:32
6 Don't Get Me Wrong Pretenders / Chrissie Hynde 3:46
7 Spitting Fire The Boxer Rebellion 2:51
8 Could We Cat Power / Chan Marshall 2:21
9 Cold Fame Band of Skulls 6:11
10 Prizefighter Eels 2:54
11 The Reeling (Groove Police Remix) Passion Pit / Michael Angelakos 3:41
12 Harold T. Wilkins, or How to Wait for a Very Long Time Fanfarlo 4:02
13 Here Comes a Regular The Replacements / Paul Westerberg 4:45
14 If You Run The Boxer Rebellion 4:49
15 Learnalilgivinanlovin Gotye / Walter De Backer 2:50
16 Half of Something Else (Acoustic Version) The Airborne Toxic Event / Noah Harmon 4:52
17 Evacuate The Boxer Rebellion 3:31
18 Miss Me Joe Purdy 4:41
19 40 Day Dream Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros / Edward Sharpe 3:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «На расстоянии любви» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «На расстоянии любви» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
