|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|On the Radio
|Регина Спектор
|3:22
|2
|Vanity
|Hanover Swain
|2:58
|3
|Garden of Exile
|Toby Martin
|4:12
|4
|Get Free
|The Vines
|2:05
|5
|Boys and Girls (feat. Jessie Mann)
|Raney Shockne, Jessie Mann
|3:07
|6
|Crashing
|Gersey
|5:10
|7
|Transatlanticism
|Wenzel Templeton, Robert Pegg
|7:51
|8
|Today Is the Day
|Tim Myers
|4:30
|9
|The Long Goodbye
|Army Navy
|4:35
|10
|Breathe In, Breathe Out
|Mat Kearney
|3:43
|11
|Heaven
|Fire Theft
|4:13
|12
|Broken Arrow (feat. Jessie Mann)
|Raney Shockne, Jessie Mann
|3:42
|13
|Be Mine
|Kristina & The Dolls
|3:01