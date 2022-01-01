|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Headspace
|Ryan Shore
|3:22
|2
|The Staircase
|Ryan Shore
|2:38
|3
|Therapy
|Ryan Shore
|2:22
|4
|The Hospital
|Ryan Shore
|1:53
|5
|Dr. Gold
|Ryan Shore
|1:39
|6
|Brain Tests
|Ryan Shore
|2:16
|7
|The Wind Down
|Ryan Shore
|1:52
|8
|The Dot
|Ryan Shore
|2:02
|9
|The Adoption Agency
|Ryan Shore
|1:50
|10
|Phrenology
|Ryan Shore
|2:16
|11
|Bulletin Board
|Ryan Shore
|2:15
|12
|Dr. Murphy
|Ryan Shore
|2:23
|13
|Lady In Waiting
|Ryan Shore
|3:08
|14
|Boris Pavlovsky
|Ryan Shore
|3:49
|15
|The Birthday Party
|Ryan Shore
|2:01
|16
|The Bathroom
|Ryan Shore
|1:56
|17
|Christi Spiritu
|Ryan Shore
|4:21
|18
|Harry's Apartment
|Ryan Shore
|3:57
|19
|Chess
|Ryan Shore
|1:38
|20
|The Beast
|Ryan Shore
|5:28
|21
|Alex's Realization
|Ryan Shore
|1:12
|22
|Ave Maria
|Ryan Shore
|3:02