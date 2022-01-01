Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Тайна разума
Headspace Тайна разума 2005 / США
Музыка из фильма «Тайна разума» (2005)

Headspace (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Headspace (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Ryan Shore
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Headspace Ryan Shore 3:22
2 The Staircase Ryan Shore 2:38
3 Therapy Ryan Shore 2:22
4 The Hospital Ryan Shore 1:53
5 Dr. Gold Ryan Shore 1:39
6 Brain Tests Ryan Shore 2:16
7 The Wind Down Ryan Shore 1:52
8 The Dot Ryan Shore 2:02
9 The Adoption Agency Ryan Shore 1:50
10 Phrenology Ryan Shore 2:16
11 Bulletin Board Ryan Shore 2:15
12 Dr. Murphy Ryan Shore 2:23
13 Lady In Waiting Ryan Shore 3:08
14 Boris Pavlovsky Ryan Shore 3:49
15 The Birthday Party Ryan Shore 2:01
16 The Bathroom Ryan Shore 1:56
17 Christi Spiritu Ryan Shore 4:21
18 Harry's Apartment Ryan Shore 3:57
19 Chess Ryan Shore 1:38
20 The Beast Ryan Shore 5:28
21 Alex's Realization Ryan Shore 1:12
22 Ave Maria Ryan Shore 3:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тайна разума» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тайна разума» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
