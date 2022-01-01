|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Titles
|Alex Wurman
|1:54
|2
|Instant Replay
|Dan Hartman
|3:25
|3
|Freakshow On the Dance Floor
|The Bar-Kays / Larry Dodson
|6:35
|4
|I Can't Wait (Edited Version)
|Nu Shooz / John Smith
|3:40
|5
|The Bomb (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) [Pop Radio Mix]
|Sunrider
|2:43
|6
|Here Comes the Sun
|Fat Larry's Band / Len Barry
|5:23
|7
|Pushin' On (feat. Alice Russell)
|The Quantic Soul Orchestra
|3:20
|8
|Little L
|Jamiroquai / Toby Smith
|3:58
|9
|Lice
|Alex Wurman
|2:50
|10
|Open Your Heart
|Lavender Diamond
|3:11
|11
|Sea Green, See Blue
|Jaymay
|6:17
|12
|Bluebird of Happiness (Ulrich Schnauss Remix)
|Mojave 3 / Neil Halstead
|9:56
|13
|All the Beautiful Things
|Eels / Mark Oliver Everett
|2:22
|14
|Numbered Days
|Eels / Mark Oliver Everett
|3:42
|15
|Lovers' Carvings
|Bibio / Stephen Wilkinson
|3:54