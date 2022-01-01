Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Больше, чем друг
The Switch Больше, чем друг 2010 / США
7.4 Оцените
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Больше, чем друг» (2010)

The Switch (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Switch (Music from the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. Alex Wurman, Dan Hartman, The Bar-Kays, Nu Shooz, Sunrider, Fat Larry's Band, The Quantic Soul Orchestra, Jamiroquai, Lavender Diamond, Jaymay, Mojave 3, Eels, Bibio
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Titles Alex Wurman 1:54
2 Instant Replay Dan Hartman 3:25
3 Freakshow On the Dance Floor The Bar-Kays / Larry Dodson 6:35
4 I Can't Wait (Edited Version) Nu Shooz / John Smith 3:40
5 The Bomb (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) [Pop Radio Mix] Sunrider 2:43
6 Here Comes the Sun Fat Larry's Band / Len Barry 5:23
7 Pushin' On (feat. Alice Russell) The Quantic Soul Orchestra 3:20
8 Little L Jamiroquai / Toby Smith 3:58
9 Lice Alex Wurman 2:50
10 Open Your Heart Lavender Diamond 3:11
11 Sea Green, See Blue Jaymay 6:17
12 Bluebird of Happiness (Ulrich Schnauss Remix) Mojave 3 / Neil Halstead 9:56
13 All the Beautiful Things Eels / Mark Oliver Everett 2:22
14 Numbered Days Eels / Mark Oliver Everett 3:42
15 Lovers' Carvings Bibio / Stephen Wilkinson 3:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Больше, чем друг» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Больше, чем друг» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
