Братья Блюз Братья Блюз
Музыка из фильма «Братья Блюз» (1998)
The Blues Brothers Братья Блюз 1998 / США
7.7 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из фильма «Братья Блюз» (1998)

The Blues Brothers (Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Blues Brothers (Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 7 композиций. Movie Magic Instrumental
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Everybody Needs Somebody to Love Movie Magic Instrumental / Solomon Burke 3:09
2 Jailhouse Rock Movie Magic Instrumental / Mike Stoller 2:32
3 I Can't Turn You Loose Movie Magic Instrumental / Otis Redding 3:48
4 Minnie the Moocher Movie Magic Instrumental / Clarence Gaskill 3:24
5 Peter Gunn Theme Movie Magic Instrumental / Henry Nicola Mancini 2:17
6 Theme (From "Rawhide") Movie Magic Instrumental / Bill Monroe 2:42
7 Soul Man Movie Magic Instrumental / David Porter 5:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Братья Блюз» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Братья Блюз» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
