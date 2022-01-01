|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Everybody Needs Somebody to Love
|Movie Magic Instrumental / Solomon Burke
|3:09
|2
|Jailhouse Rock
|Movie Magic Instrumental / Mike Stoller
|2:32
|3
|I Can't Turn You Loose
|Movie Magic Instrumental / Otis Redding
|3:48
|4
|Minnie the Moocher
|Movie Magic Instrumental / Clarence Gaskill
|3:24
|5
|Peter Gunn Theme
|Movie Magic Instrumental / Henry Nicola Mancini
|2:17
|6
|Theme (From "Rawhide")
|Movie Magic Instrumental / Bill Monroe
|2:42
|7
|Soul Man
|Movie Magic Instrumental / David Porter
|5:34