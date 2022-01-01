|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opal's Blues
|The Be Good Tanyas
|3:03
|2
|I've Gotta See You Smile
|Leigh Nash
|3:09
|3
|Someday Somehow
|Beu Sisters
|2:55
|4
|Sunflower
|Alice Peacock
|3:11
|5
|Splish Splash
|Adam Schlesinger, James Iha
|2:12
|6
|The Clapping Song
|Shirley Ellis
|3:11
|7
|Won't Give In
|The Finn Brothers / Tim Finn
|4:17
|8
|Cabaret
|Emmylou Harris
|4:56
|9
|Fly
|Shawn Colvin
|2:41
|10
|Glory Glory
|Gloria Smith, Patrinell Wright
|2:23
|11
|Tree of Wrongs (Original Score)
|Rachel Portman
|4:18
|12
|Opal's Theme (Original Score)
|Rachel Portman
|4:19
|13
|Ten Things (Original Score)
|Rachel Portman
|4:05