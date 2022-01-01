Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Благодаря Винн Дикси Благодаря Винн Дикси
Киноафиша Фильмы Благодаря Винн Дикси Музыка из фильма «Благодаря Винн Дикси» (2005)
Because of Winn-Dixie Благодаря Винн Дикси 2005 / США
6.3 Оцените
14 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Благодаря Винн Дикси» (2005)

Вся информация о фильме
Because of Winn-Dixie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Because of Winn-Dixie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. The Be Good Tanyas, Leigh Nash, Beu Sisters, Alice Peacock, Adam Schlesinger, James Iha, Shirley Ellis, The Finn Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Shawn Colvin, Gloria Smith, Patrinell Wright, Rachel Portman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opal's Blues The Be Good Tanyas 3:03
2 I've Gotta See You Smile Leigh Nash 3:09
3 Someday Somehow Beu Sisters 2:55
4 Sunflower Alice Peacock 3:11
5 Splish Splash Adam Schlesinger, James Iha 2:12
6 The Clapping Song Shirley Ellis 3:11
7 Won't Give In The Finn Brothers / Tim Finn 4:17
8 Cabaret Emmylou Harris 4:56
9 Fly Shawn Colvin 2:41
10 Glory Glory Gloria Smith, Patrinell Wright 2:23
11 Tree of Wrongs (Original Score) Rachel Portman 4:18
12 Opal's Theme (Original Score) Rachel Portman 4:19
13 Ten Things (Original Score) Rachel Portman 4:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «Благодаря Винн Дикси» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Благодаря Винн Дикси» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Приложение киноафиши