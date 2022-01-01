|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Story of Boy Meets Girl
|[500] Days Of Summer - Music From The Motion Picture / Роб Симонсен
|1:35
|2
|Us (Remastered)
|Регина Спектор
|4:49
|3
|There Is a Light That Never Goes Out
|The Smiths / Morrissey
|4:03
|4
|Bad Kids
|The Black Lips / Joseph Bradley
|2:09
|5
|Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want (2007 Remastered)
|The Smiths / Morrissey
|1:52
|6
|There Goes the Fear
|Doves / Jeremy Williams
|6:55
|7
|You Make My Dreams
|Daryl Hall & John Oates / Sara Allen
|3:11
|8
|Sweet Disposition
|The Temper Trap
|3:55
|9
|Quelqu'un M'a Dit
|Carla Bruni / Леос Каракс
|2:43
|10
|Mushaboom
|Feist
|3:44
|11
|Hero
|Регина Спектор
|3:30
|12
|Bookends
|Simon & Garfunkel
|1:21
|13
|Vagabond
|Wolfmother / Myles Heskett
|3:47
|14
|She's Got You High
|Mumm-Ra / Oli Frost
|3:26
|15
|Here Comes Your Man
|Meaghan Smith / Charles Thompson
|3:14
|16
|Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want
|She & Him / Morrissey
|2:12