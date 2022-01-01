Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
500 дней лета 500 дней лета
(500) Days of Summer 500 дней лета 2009 / США
7.4 Оцените
32 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «500 дней лета» (2009)

(500) Days of Summer (Music from the Motion Picture)
(500) Days of Summer (Music from the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. [500] Days Of Summer - Music From The Motion Picture, Регина Спектор, The Smiths, The Black Lips, Doves, Daryl Hall & John Oates, The Temper Trap, Carla Bruni, Feist, Simon & Garfunkel, Wolfmother, Mumm-Ra, Meaghan Smith, She & Him
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Story of Boy Meets Girl [500] Days Of Summer - Music From The Motion Picture / Роб Симонсен 1:35
2 Us (Remastered) Регина Спектор 4:49
3 There Is a Light That Never Goes Out The Smiths / Morrissey 4:03
4 Bad Kids The Black Lips / Joseph Bradley 2:09
5 Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want (2007 Remastered) The Smiths / Morrissey 1:52
6 There Goes the Fear Doves / Jeremy Williams 6:55
7 You Make My Dreams Daryl Hall & John Oates / Sara Allen 3:11
8 Sweet Disposition The Temper Trap 3:55
9 Quelqu'un M'a Dit Carla Bruni / Леос Каракс 2:43
10 Mushaboom Feist 3:44
11 Hero Регина Спектор 3:30
12 Bookends Simon & Garfunkel 1:21
13 Vagabond Wolfmother / Myles Heskett 3:47
14 She's Got You High Mumm-Ra / Oli Frost 3:26
15 Here Comes Your Man Meaghan Smith / Charles Thompson 3:14
16 Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want She & Him / Morrissey 2:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «500 дней лета» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «500 дней лета» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
