Клеопатра Клеопатра
Музыка из фильма «Клеопатра» (1963)
Cleopatra Клеопатра 1963 / Великобритания / США / Швейцария
6.8 Оцените
15 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Клеопатра» (1963)

Cleopatra (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Cleopatra (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 53 композиции. Alex North
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture Alex North 2:43
2 Main Title Alex North 2:54
3 Pharsalia Alex North 1:17
4 Caesar to Egypt Alex North 1:58
5 The VIPs / King Ptolemy Alex North 1:00
6 Pompey's Ring Alex North 2:55
7 A Gift for Caesar Alex North 1:53
8 Only Yesterday Alex North 1:33
9 Epilepsy Alex North 3:22
10 Great Library Alex North 2:06
11 Moon Gate Alex North 4:20
12 Taste of Death Alex North 1:48
13 Sympathy Alex North 1:46
14 Coronation Alex North 1:52
15 Fertility Alex North 4:50
16 Alexander's Tomb Alex North 3:46
17 Calpurnia Alex North 2:01
18 The Fire Burns / Son of Caesar Alex North 3:46
19 Caesar's Departure Alex North 3:40
20 Cleopatra Enters Rome Alex North 6:50
21 By Divine Right Alex North 2:08
22 Death In the Garden Alex North 1:45
23 Caesar's Assassination Alex North 4:59
24 Requiem Alex North 1:34
25 Farewell Alex North 1:40
26 Entr'acte (Caesar & Cleopatra) Alex North 2:35
27 Hail Antony Alex North 3:14
28 Isis Alex North 1:28
29 Love Theme (Reprise) Alex North 0:30
30 Cleopatra's Barge Alex North 2:55
31 Most Becoming Alex North 1:40
32 Food Alex North 0:55
33 Antony and Cleopatra In Tarses Alex North 3:39
34 Bacchus Alex North 2:42
35 Antony and Cleopatra's Love Alex North 3:11
36 One Breath Closer Alex North 2:42
37 Love and Hate Alex North 2:17
38 Athens Alex North 2:39
39 Cleopatra's Ambition Alex North 1:16
40 War Alex North 0:45
41 Interlude / Sea Battle Alex North 14:38
42 My Love Is My Master Alex North 4:18
43 Two Heads Alex North 0:47
44 Better Late Than Never Alex North 2:37
45 Cleopatra's Son / Antony's Camp Alex North 2:21
46 Never Fear Alex North 3:19
47 Grant Me an Honorable Way to Die Alex North 2:39
48 Antony's Retreat / Transitions Alex North 2:05
49 Dying Is Less Than Love Alex North 4:28
50 Octavian the Victor Alex North 4:06
51 Antony... Wait Alex North 3:57
52 Epilogue Alex North 2:27
53 Exit Music (Antony and Cleopatra) Alex North 2:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Клеопатра» (1963) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Клеопатра» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
