|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overture
|Alex North
|2:43
|2
|Main Title
|Alex North
|2:54
|3
|Pharsalia
|Alex North
|1:17
|4
|Caesar to Egypt
|Alex North
|1:58
|5
|The VIPs / King Ptolemy
|Alex North
|1:00
|6
|Pompey's Ring
|Alex North
|2:55
|7
|A Gift for Caesar
|Alex North
|1:53
|8
|Only Yesterday
|Alex North
|1:33
|9
|Epilepsy
|Alex North
|3:22
|10
|Great Library
|Alex North
|2:06
|11
|Moon Gate
|Alex North
|4:20
|12
|Taste of Death
|Alex North
|1:48
|13
|Sympathy
|Alex North
|1:46
|14
|Coronation
|Alex North
|1:52
|15
|Fertility
|Alex North
|4:50
|16
|Alexander's Tomb
|Alex North
|3:46
|17
|Calpurnia
|Alex North
|2:01
|18
|The Fire Burns / Son of Caesar
|Alex North
|3:46
|19
|Caesar's Departure
|Alex North
|3:40
|20
|Cleopatra Enters Rome
|Alex North
|6:50
|21
|By Divine Right
|Alex North
|2:08
|22
|Death In the Garden
|Alex North
|1:45
|23
|Caesar's Assassination
|Alex North
|4:59
|24
|Requiem
|Alex North
|1:34
|25
|Farewell
|Alex North
|1:40
|26
|Entr'acte (Caesar & Cleopatra)
|Alex North
|2:35
|27
|Hail Antony
|Alex North
|3:14
|28
|Isis
|Alex North
|1:28
|29
|Love Theme (Reprise)
|Alex North
|0:30
|30
|Cleopatra's Barge
|Alex North
|2:55
|31
|Most Becoming
|Alex North
|1:40
|32
|Food
|Alex North
|0:55
|33
|Antony and Cleopatra In Tarses
|Alex North
|3:39
|34
|Bacchus
|Alex North
|2:42
|35
|Antony and Cleopatra's Love
|Alex North
|3:11
|36
|One Breath Closer
|Alex North
|2:42
|37
|Love and Hate
|Alex North
|2:17
|38
|Athens
|Alex North
|2:39
|39
|Cleopatra's Ambition
|Alex North
|1:16
|40
|War
|Alex North
|0:45
|41
|Interlude / Sea Battle
|Alex North
|14:38
|42
|My Love Is My Master
|Alex North
|4:18
|43
|Two Heads
|Alex North
|0:47
|44
|Better Late Than Never
|Alex North
|2:37
|45
|Cleopatra's Son / Antony's Camp
|Alex North
|2:21
|46
|Never Fear
|Alex North
|3:19
|47
|Grant Me an Honorable Way to Die
|Alex North
|2:39
|48
|Antony's Retreat / Transitions
|Alex North
|2:05
|49
|Dying Is Less Than Love
|Alex North
|4:28
|50
|Octavian the Victor
|Alex North
|4:06
|51
|Antony... Wait
|Alex North
|3:57
|52
|Epilogue
|Alex North
|2:27
|53
|Exit Music (Antony and Cleopatra)
|Alex North
|2:27