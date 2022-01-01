1 Overture Alex North 2:43

2 Main Title Alex North 2:54

3 Pharsalia Alex North 1:17

4 Caesar to Egypt Alex North 1:58

5 The VIPs / King Ptolemy Alex North 1:00

6 Pompey's Ring Alex North 2:55

7 A Gift for Caesar Alex North 1:53

8 Only Yesterday Alex North 1:33

9 Epilepsy Alex North 3:22

10 Great Library Alex North 2:06

11 Moon Gate Alex North 4:20

12 Taste of Death Alex North 1:48

13 Sympathy Alex North 1:46

14 Coronation Alex North 1:52

15 Fertility Alex North 4:50

16 Alexander's Tomb Alex North 3:46

17 Calpurnia Alex North 2:01

18 The Fire Burns / Son of Caesar Alex North 3:46

19 Caesar's Departure Alex North 3:40

20 Cleopatra Enters Rome Alex North 6:50

21 By Divine Right Alex North 2:08

22 Death In the Garden Alex North 1:45

23 Caesar's Assassination Alex North 4:59

24 Requiem Alex North 1:34

25 Farewell Alex North 1:40

26 Entr'acte (Caesar & Cleopatra) Alex North 2:35

27 Hail Antony Alex North 3:14

28 Isis Alex North 1:28

29 Love Theme (Reprise) Alex North 0:30

30 Cleopatra's Barge Alex North 2:55

31 Most Becoming Alex North 1:40

32 Food Alex North 0:55

33 Antony and Cleopatra In Tarses Alex North 3:39

34 Bacchus Alex North 2:42

35 Antony and Cleopatra's Love Alex North 3:11

36 One Breath Closer Alex North 2:42

37 Love and Hate Alex North 2:17

38 Athens Alex North 2:39

39 Cleopatra's Ambition Alex North 1:16

40 War Alex North 0:45

41 Interlude / Sea Battle Alex North 14:38

42 My Love Is My Master Alex North 4:18

43 Two Heads Alex North 0:47

44 Better Late Than Never Alex North 2:37

45 Cleopatra's Son / Antony's Camp Alex North 2:21

46 Never Fear Alex North 3:19

47 Grant Me an Honorable Way to Die Alex North 2:39

48 Antony's Retreat / Transitions Alex North 2:05

49 Dying Is Less Than Love Alex North 4:28

50 Octavian the Victor Alex North 4:06

51 Antony... Wait Alex North 3:57

52 Epilogue Alex North 2:27