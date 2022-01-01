Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Вымышленные герои» (2004)
Imaginary Heroes Вымышленные герои 2004 / Германия / США / Бельгия
Музыка из фильма «Вымышленные герои» (2004)

Imaginary Heroes (Dan Harris Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Imaginary Heroes (Dan Harris Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Peace Out, Nina Khoury, Deborah Lurie, Slim Harpo, Yellowman, The Postal Service, I-94, Day And Night
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 It's Alright (feat. Chris Logan) Peace Out 3:26
2 Baby Hold On Nina Khoury 3:43
3 Swimming Deborah Lurie 3:04
4 The Big Smoke : Tim and Steph Deborah Lurie 2:36
5 Baby Scratch My Back Slim Harpo 2:55
6 Zungguzungguzunggazeng Yellowman 4:51
7 Waiting For Results Deborah Lurie 2:31
8 Another Day : Sneaking Out : Looking For Ben Deborah Lurie 3:58
9 Throwing Rocks : Waking Sandy : Nice Trailer Deborah Lurie 4:25
10 Tims Song Deborah Lurie 2:18
11 The District Sleeps Alone Tonight The Postal Service 4:44
12 Waterfall I-94 4:23
13 Lose Your Mind Day And Night 3:14
14 Feelin' Alright I-94 4:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Вымышленные герои» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Вымышленные герои» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
